Azerbaijan Reviews Strategic Options To Boost Cooperation With IMF
The Ministry noted that a virtual meeting was held on June 13 between Azerbaijan's Finance Minister, Sahil Babayev, and Patryk Loszewski, the Executive Director of the IMF representing Azerbaijan's constituency group.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation and emphasized the Azerbaijani government's interest in further expanding the partnership. It was noted that the technical assistance programs and advisory services provided by the Fund have made significant contributions to strengthening macroeconomic stability and fiscal management in Azerbaijan.
The parties discussed Azerbaijan's priorities in public financial management and fiscal policy, as well as ongoing reforms. They also exchanged views on future cooperation opportunities in this area.
