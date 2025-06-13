Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Prodigy Turns Heads In Scotland's Chess Circles

Azerbaijani Prodigy Turns Heads In Scotland's Chess Circles


2025-06-13 03:08:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The Diaspora TV crew recently met with Murad Abdulla, an Azerbaijani-born chess player, FIDE master, who plays for the Scottish men's chess team, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Abdulla, now based in Amsterdam, is a three-time champion of Scotland.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Abdulla to share his journey into the world of chess, his accomplishments, his current professional pursuits, and his plans for the future. He also spoke of his pride in promoting Azerbaijan's identity abroad as a member of the diaspora.

Born in Azerbaijan's Sheki in 2000, Abdulla moved to Scotland with his family as a child, where he began playing chess. He quickly gained recognition for his strong play; in a tournament held in Aberdeen in 2010, local media dubbed him the“Giant Killer.” In 2015, he was named Scotland's Young Chess Player of the Year and went on to win national titles on three separate occasions, becoming part of Scotland's chess history.

Currently, Abdulla lives in Amsterdam and works as a trader at the IMC company.

The full interview can be viewed at the following link:

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109671894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search