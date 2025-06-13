Azerbaijani Prodigy Turns Heads In Scotland's Chess Circles
Abdulla, now based in Amsterdam, is a three-time champion of Scotland.
The meeting provided an opportunity for Abdulla to share his journey into the world of chess, his accomplishments, his current professional pursuits, and his plans for the future. He also spoke of his pride in promoting Azerbaijan's identity abroad as a member of the diaspora.
Born in Azerbaijan's Sheki in 2000, Abdulla moved to Scotland with his family as a child, where he began playing chess. He quickly gained recognition for his strong play; in a tournament held in Aberdeen in 2010, local media dubbed him the“Giant Killer.” In 2015, he was named Scotland's Young Chess Player of the Year and went on to win national titles on three separate occasions, becoming part of Scotland's chess history.
Currently, Abdulla lives in Amsterdam and works as a trader at the IMC company.
