Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Oncotherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Lyvgen Biopharma

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline constitutes 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Soft Tissue Sarcoma companies working in the treatment market are OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Monopar Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Philogen S.p.A., Monopar Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Soft Tissue Sarcoma treatment



Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- OTSA101-DTPA111In, FHD-609, CFT8634, LVGN6051 + Anlotinib, Chiauranib, MNPR 201, AL3818, Fibronum + Doxorubicin, GPX-150, LTX-315, Lurbinectedin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market in the coming years.

In May 2025, The FDA has awarded orphan drug designation (ODD) to THE001 (DPPG2-TSL-DOX), a thermosensitive liposomal doxorubicin formulation, for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS), as announced by its developer, Thermosome. This U.S. designation follows a similar orphan drug status previously granted by the European Medicines Agency for THE001 in STS patients.

In October 2024, Adcendo received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US FDA for its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, enabling the initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial. The Danish immuno-oncology company is set to begin ADCElerate-01, a multi-center, first-in-human, dose-escalation study assessing ADCE-D01 as a monotherapy in patients with metastatic and unresectable soft tissue sarcoma (STS). ADCE-D01 is designed to selectively target the endocytic receptor uPARAP (Endo180). In July 2024, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a late-stage clinical biotech firm focused on immune-driven intratumoral cancer therapies, has announced that the first U.S. patient has been dosed in its Phase 3 trial for metastatic sarcoma (NCT06263231). The trial is set to compare INT230-6, used as a monotherapy, with the investigator's choice of three standard chemotherapy agents in patients receiving second or third-line treatment for metastatic, recurrent, or inoperable soft tissue sarcomas (STS). INT230-6 is designed to not only kill tumor cells directly but also stimulate the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft Tissue Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that begins in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons, and connective tissues. It can occur anywhere in the body but is most commonly found in the arms, legs, or abdomen. These tumors can be aggressive and may spread to other parts of the body. Early symptoms include a painless lump or swelling. Treatment options typically include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the tumor's size, location, and stage.

Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OTSA101-DTPA111In: OncoTherapy Science, Inc.

FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

CFT8634: C4 Therapeutics, Inc

LVGN6051 + Anlotinib: Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited

Chiauranib: Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd.

MNPR 201: Monopar Therapeutics

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

Fibronum + Doxorubicin: Philogen S.p.A .

GPX-150: Monopar Therapeutics

LTX-315: Lytix Biopharma Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Molecule Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Product Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma By Stage and Product Type

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Assessment by Molecule Type Soft Tissue Sarcoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Soft Tissue Sarcoma are - AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, and others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in Cancer Cases, rising Involvement of Clinical Trials are some of the important factors that are fueling the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-Effects of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs, increasing Cost of Treatments and other factors are creating obstacles in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market growth.

Scope of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Limited, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Monopar Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Philogen S.p.A., Monopar Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: OTSA101-DTPA111In, FHD-609, CFT8634, LVGN6051 + Anlotinib, Chiauranib, MNPR 201, AL3818, Fibronum + Doxorubicin, GPX-150, LTX-315, Lurbinectedin, and others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and Soft Tissue Sarcoma emerging therapies Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Soft Tissue Sarcoma market drivers and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Report Introduction

2. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Executive Summary

3. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

4. Soft Tissue Sarcoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Companies

14. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Key Products

15. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs

16 . Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Soft Tissue Sarcoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

