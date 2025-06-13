MENAFN - GetNews) As a Chinese B2B company deeply rooted in the manufacturing industry for many years, our product quality has an excellent reputation in the industry. However, on our journey to the global market, we encountered a bottleneck that almost all outbound enterprises face: how to get overseas, precise buyers to discover us, learn about us, and ultimately choose us in the vast ocean of the internet. Traditional exhibition models are costly and their effectiveness is diminishing, and we felt powerless when facing Google, the world's largest search engine. Our website was like an isolated island, unnoticed.

The turning point came when we decided to partner with a professional Google SEO service provider. After extensive comparisons and in-depth research, we finally chose GLOBALSO (). We chose them not only because they are known as "one of China's top 10 Google SEO service providers," but also because of their powerful parent company, CMER GROUP, which provided us with a complete AI digital outbound solution far exceeding traditional SEO. Now, we hope to share our personal experience and tell everyone how GLOBALSO helped us break through the predicament and set sail.

Step One: Laying the Foundation with GLOBALSO, From "Invisible" to "Dominating" on Google

Initially, our understanding of online marketing was limited to simple website construction and keyword bidding. The GLOBALSO team first revolutionized our perception. They pointed out that a website without SEO optimization is almost nonexistent on Google.

The first thing they did for us was to use their powerful SaaS platform to build a marketing-oriented independent website covering 190 languages. This means that no matter which country customers come from, they can understand our products without language barriers, greatly enhancing user experience and trust.

Next was the core Google SEO optimization work. GLOBALSO's expert team conducted an in-depth analysis of our industry, products, and target markets, developing a detailed SEO strategy. But what impressed us the most was their AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) concept, which is "AI search result optimization technology."

What is AEO? It goes beyond traditional keyword rankings. The core is to enable our website content to directly and accurately answer various potential questions from overseas buyers on Google. With the popularization of large AI models and voice search, user search behavior is increasingly tending towards complete sentences. GLOBALSO's AEO technology optimizes website structure, content depth, and data structure to ensure our information is preferentially crawled and recommended by Google's AI, presented directly on the search results homepage in richer forms (such as featured snippets, Q&A modules, etc.). Through the "SEO + AEO" dual-engine drive, our website exposure and precise traffic achieved a qualitative leap in just a few months.

Step Two: Partnering with Super Trace AI, From "Passive Merchant" to "Active Seller," Proactively Reaching Global Customers

Relying on GLOBALSO, we successfully attracted a large number of customers who actively searched through Google, realizing the dream of being a "passive merchant." But CMER GROUP's solution goes far beyond that. They recommended another star product under the group – Super Trace AI – allowing us to upgrade from passively waiting for inquiries to proactively and precisely acquiring customers.

Super Trace AI is like an untiring global salesperson. It can integrate global social data, customs data, and search engine data. We just need to enter product keywords with one click, and it can dig out real demand inquiries and potential buyer information worldwide. What's more powerful is that it can help us efficiently reach these potential customers through AI email pre-warming, AI bulk email sending, and WhatsApp Business API bulk sending technology, and then manage them using an AI+CRM system. This "proactive customer acquisition" combination has opened up a new growth curve for us.

Step Three: Collaborating with Yutu, Mastering the Overseas Social Media Matrix, and Cultivating Private Domain Traffic

After solving the problems of search and proactive customer acquisition, we wanted to further build brand influence and establish deeper connections with customers. At this point, another new product from CMER GROUP , Yutu (TOCRM), came into our view.

Yutu provided us with a one-stop, full social media solution. Their team helped us establish a brand account matrix from scratch on mainstream overseas social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (Twitter), continuously operating and creating popular content. More critically, Yutu focuses on ensuring genuine WhatsApp customer inquiries, cleverly embedding WhatsApp jump links in all social media content, greatly shortening the path from content viewing to initiating inquiries. According to our statistics, conversion efficiency increased by at least 200%! In addition, Yutu also utilized its compliant WhatsApp official API accounts and accumulated stable account resources to help us with proactive customer development, completely solving our past customer loss issues caused by WhatsApp account bans.

Powerful Support Behind It: CMER GROUP – The Leader in AI Digital Transformation for Chinese Enterprises

The reason why GLOBALSO, Super Trace AI, and Yutu can form such a powerful product matrix lies in the profound strength and forward-looking layout of their parent company, CMER GROUP.

CMER GROUP is a technology enterprise that is both a national "Specialized, Refined, and New" enterprise and a national high-tech enterprise. It owns more than 10 wholly-owned subsidiaries, with its headquarters in Shenzhen and its technology headquarters and R&D center in Chengdu. As a leader in AI digital transformation SaaS services for Chinese enterprises, CMER GROUP focuses on technological research and development and innovation, owning over 50 software patents, and is committed to empowering Chinese enterprises with AI. The group has over 2,000 employees nationwide and a professional R&D technical team of over 200 people. It has established operation and service centers in over 200 cities and has successfully served over 50,000 enterprise customers.

CMER GROUP's strength has been recognized by numerous authoritative institutions:



Google Greater China Core Tier 1 Partner (for many consecutive years since 2017)

Yandex Greater China Official Partner

Global SEO Conference China Official Partner

China International Electronic Commerce Center Foreign Trade Marketing Promotion Brand Exclusive Strategic Partner

Authoritatively recommended by CCTV1 of China Central Television as a technology-based enterprise helping foreign trade enterprises develop overseas orders.

Listed on the "Top 50 Chinese Outbound Enterprise Service Providers" list published by Cailian Press.

Awarded "Top Ten Leading Brands in China (Big Data Industry)" by Global Times. Selected as an excellent case by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce.

It is precisely by relying on CMER GROUP's deep accumulation in AI, big data, and SaaS fields that GLOBALSO can provide us with industry-leading Google SEO and AEO services , and seamlessly connect with Super Trace AI and Yutu, forming a full-link outbound marketing solution from public domain traffic acquisition and proactive customer acquisition to private domain operation.

Looking back at our journey to going global, we feel deeply fortunate. By choosing GLOBALSO, we gained not just an excellent Google SEO service provider, but a strategic partner with AI genes – CMER GROUP – that can grow with us. If your company is also facing difficulties in outbound marketing, we sincerely recommend you learn about GLOBALSO; they are undoubtedly a trustworthy choice.