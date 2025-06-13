Do Users Know About Food-Grade Plastic Turnover Boxes?

Plastic turnover boxes are gorgeous in appearance and easy to use, so they are often used in the production field. The so-called food-grade plastic turnover boxes are mainly made of food-grade environmentally friendly LLDPE materials, and are refined through one-time molding by advanced technology-rotational molding technology. They are equipped with marine stainless steel locks and rubber anti-slip pads at the bottom. They are non-toxic and tasteless, UV-resistant, not easy to change color, smooth surface, and easy to clean.

Not only that, for users, the insulation effect of this plastic turnover box is also very ideal, and it is not afraid of falling and bumping, and can be used for life. In addition, it can also be used with ice packs, and the cold preservation effect exceeds the performance standards of similar products. Under normal circumstances, its continuous refrigeration and heat preservation time can reach several days.

In fact, whether the plastic turnover box is used for collective packaging in product production or for pallet packaging of goods, it can achieve the purpose of moisture-proof, dust-proof, reducing labor, improving efficiency and reducing costs. In addition, LLDPE wrapping film can be used to complete the collective packaging and pallet packaging of various products. In this way, it can prevent the transportation from scattering and collapsing, and has the effects of moisture-proof, dust-proof, anti-theft, and shock-proof, and has a strong protective effect.

In view of the current application situation, in fact, plastic turnover boxes have been widely used in industries such as chemical industry, electronic appliances, papermaking, bottle and can making, metal industry, building materials industry, parts industry, pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, and foreign trade export. Therefore, in the market, this product is in great demand, providing many conveniences for users' daily operations.

Usually, this kind of environmentally friendly plastic turnover box is mainly made of HDPE and PP with high impact strength as raw materials. The basket process of plastic turnover boxes is mostly made of one-time injection molding, and some logistics boxes are designed to be foldable. When the box is empty, it can also reduce the storage volume and effectively save the logistics costs back and forth.