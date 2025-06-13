ENDOSURE Tier 1 Endometriosis Testing Now Available In North America For First Time, Through Primary Care Clinic Marda Loop Wellness

MENAFN - GetNews)Marda Loop Wellness today announces it will become North America's first primary care clinic to offer the groundbreaking ENDOSURE test for endometriosis detection, beginning June 16, 2025. This innovative, non-invasive diagnostic tool delivers results in 30 minutes with over 99% accuracy, addressing a critical gap in women's healthcare where traditional diagnosis typically takes 8.6 years globally.

“The introduction of ENDOSURE testing represents a turning point in how we approach endometriosis care,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Haggerty, Medical Advisor for EndoDiagnosis, Inc .“Women have waited far too long for accurate, accessible, Tier 1 diagnostic testing. ENDOSURE transforms a frustrating, and sometimes debilitating, decade-long diagnostic journey into a single clinic visit.”

Endometriosis affects approximately 10% of women with an annual economic burden of $69.8 billion in the United States alone. Despite its prevalence, the condition remains chronically underdiagnosed due to limited diagnostic options that often require invasive surgical procedures as the gold standard for diagnosis. ENDOSURE testing eliminates these barriers by providing a non-invasive alternative that works for any anatomical location, all disease stages, and is appropriate for patients of all ages.

Dr. Sarah Roth, a Naturopathic Doctor at Marda Loop Wellness, will be supervising the new testing service. With a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine and specialized expertise in hormonal health and complex chronic conditions, Dr. Roth brings valuable experience to the clinic's endometriosis care program.

“I could talk about the numbers, but what truly matters is the why-why so many women are left waiting, unheard, and undiagnosed,” said Dr. Roth.“This isn't just about statistics; it's about the pain, the uncertainty, and the years lost searching for answers. When a woman finally understands what's causing her symptoms, it's powerful. It brings relief, reduces fear, and offers a path forward. ENDOSURE testing gives women that clarity-not in years, but in minutes.”

The integration of ENDOSURE testing at Marda Loop Wellness aligns with the clinic's unique approach to women's healthcare. Unlike conventional medical settings, Marda Loop Wellness offers comprehensive services including Naturopathic Medicine, IV therapy, fertility and pregnancy care, and hormonal health management-all designed to address root causes rather than just symptoms.

“Today's patients want more than a quick fix-they want answers, empowerment, and a clear path forward,” said Dr. Roth.“At our clinic, we combine state-of-the-art diagnostics with personalized, integrative care to help patients understand what's really going on and take control of their health with confidence.”

About Marda Loop Wellness

Marda Loop Wellness is a leading integrative healthcare clinic in Calgary, Alberta, Canada specializing in women's health, Naturopathic Medicine, and holistic wellness approaches. The clinic offers comprehensive care through a team of experienced practitioners dedicated to addressing root causes of health concerns while providing personalized treatment plans.

About ENDODIAGNOSIS, INC

EndoDiagnosis, Inc was spearheaded by a Canadian team of healthcare professionals to bring Canadian women rapid diagnostic tools, and other adjuncts, that expedite endometriosis diagnosis and care. The ENDOSURE Test is a non-invasive, 99% accurate Tier 1 diagnostic test for endometriosis, providing instant results in 30-minutes. ENDOSURE provides clinical evidence for practitioners who suspect endometriosis in their patients with dysmenorrhea and/or chronic pelvic pain, infertility & miscarriage and for pregnancy screening. EndoDiagnosis, Inc became the Manufacturer's Agent for ENDOSURE in Canada in December 2024. ENDOSURE has been authorized for sale by Health Canada since 2021 for the indication of endometriosis.

