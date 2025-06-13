THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA 2025 Opens With Global Significance Commerce Minister“Pichai” Leads Welcome For Buyers From 140 Countries, Pushing Thailand Toward Becoming The“Kitchen Of The World” Trade Order

MENAFN - GetNews)On 27 May 2025, at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani, Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, presided over the official opening of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, Asia's leading food and beverage trade show. The event offers a unique opportunity for businesses to explore cutting-edge food innovations from around the world, engage in trade negotiations, and reaffirm Thailand's position as a global leader in the food industry under the“Thai Kitchen to the World” policy. The show is jointly organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Ministry of Commerce, Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse Germany.

Mr Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce stated that Thailand has long been globally recognized for its strengths in the food industry-from the abundance and diversity of raw materials to its rich natural resources and unique culinary culture. With these advantages, the government has continuously driven forward the“ Thai Kitchen to the World ” policy to elevate the quality of Thai food to international standards. As a result, in 2024, Thailand was ranked as the 12th largest food exporter in the world, and the country's export value in 2025 is projected to reach 1.75 trillion baht, representing a 6.8% increase from the previous year.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA serves as a key mechanism through which the Ministry of Commerce drives the development of Thailand's food industry. Recognized as the fourth largest food and beverage trade show in the world, the event provides a vital platform for Thai food businesses of all sizes-from SMEs and startups to major corporations-to engage in trade negotiations, build international business partnerships, and expand their export opportunities in a tangible and impactful way.

This year's edition of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA has expanded significantly in both scale and participation. Over 3,200 companies from Thailand and 56 other countries are showcasing their products across more than 6,200 booths , covering every major segment of the food industry-from agricultural products and processed foods to food technologies and related innovations. The event is expected to welcome more than 90,000 trade visitors from 140 countries throughout the trade days, generating a projected trade value of over 98 billion baht , both in immediate orders and within one year following the event.

“The success of this event and the continued growth of the food industry clearly reflect Thailand's potential to become a global hub for the food business and a trusted food reserve for the world,” said Mr. Pichai.“Thailand is well-equipped on all fronts-with world-class infrastructure, a strong business network, and steadfast government support. These elements play a vital role in building international confidence and positioning Thailand as a future global center for service industries.”

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 will host trade days from 27–30 May 2025, from 10.00-18.00 hrs. and will open for both trade and public visitors on 31 May 2025, from 10.00-20.00 hrs. The event will take place at IMPACT Challenger Hall 1–3 and IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 5–12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

In addition to a comprehensive showcase of food and beverage products across all categories, the event features special exhibitions, seminars, and curated activities designed to update attendees on the latest food trends, shifting consumer demands, and other valuable industry insights-creating a fresh, forward-looking experience that supports business growth and long-term success.