New Political Thriller Unmasks Media Corruption And Government Secrets

MENAFN - GetNews) Debut authorpulls no punches in his explosive first novel, Flash News Alert, a timely political thriller that explores the ethical boundaries of journalism, the reach of media manipulation, and the price of truth.

When veteran journalist Mark Jackson discovers a cache of damning evidence implicating his own news network in a web of deceit, he makes a life-altering decision to expose the truth-no matter the cost. What follows is a relentless unraveling of power structures and backroom deals, leading readers on a pulse-pounding journey across political battlegrounds and global conspiracies. With compelling characters, high-stakes action, and unsettling realism, Flash News Alert reads like tomorrow's headlines.

About the Book

Flash News Alert follows the journey of Mark Jackson, a principled newsman who dares to speak out against a media machine built on distortion. As his revelations spark outrage, resignation, and revolution, Mark must navigate threats from government agencies and private actors determined to silence him. With whistleblowers, covert operatives, and a global network of truth-seekers, the novel paints a chilling portrait of what happens when integrity challenges influence.

About the Author

Stephen Smith , born in Orlando, FL in 1954, has lived a life as varied as the characters he writes. From sailing the Caribbean to serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Smith has held roles in food distribution, printing technology, and market research. Now retired in Green Valley, AZ with his wife Christi, he's embraced storytelling in his second act. Flash News Alert is his powerful debut, inspired by a lifelong fascination with truth, people, and the hidden forces that shape our world.