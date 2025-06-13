Kirkland, WA Realtor Highlights Growing Interest In Mountain View Properties As Cedar Falls Community Listings Attract Premium Market Interest

Kirkland, WA - The Pacific Northwest's luxury housing market continues to showcase exceptional properties that combine stunning natural beauty with sophisticated design, as evidenced by premium listings in sought-after communities like Cedar Falls in North Bend.

Gina Madeya, a well-known real estate agent in Kirkland, WA , recently listed a spectacular 2019 Toll Brothers home at 1336 Salish Avenue Southeast in North Bend's prestigious Cedar Falls community. The 5-bedroom, 2.75-bathroom property spans 3,250 square feet and is priced just under $1.5 million, reflecting the premium market interest in mountain view properties with luxury amenities.

With over 25 years of corporate leadership experience at JP Morgan Chase and Microsoft, Madeya brings a unique perspective to real estate as both a top Realtor agent in Kirkland, WA and current City of Kirkland Planning Commissioner. Her extensive credentials include serving on the National Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors and holding the prestigious Five Star REALTOR® designation since 2018.

The Cedar Falls listing exemplifies the growing demand for homes that offer both luxury and lifestyle. This Kirkland, WA Realtor notes that properties featuring mountain views, open concept designs, and premium locations are attracting significant attention from buyers seeking quality construction combined with natural beauty. The home features a chef's kitchen with updated appliances, covered patio overlooking Mount Si, and a convenient three-car garage.

"This home is a beautiful blend of comfort and Northwest charm, with open living spaces, mountain views, and room for everyone," said Gina Madeya, REALTOR®. "Located in welcoming North Bend in the Cedar Falls community where neighbors become friends; it's the perfect retreat with easy access to nature and nearby amenities." As an experienced Realtor in Kirkland, WA , Madeya emphasizes the importance of finding properties that balance luxury with livability.

For those interested in exploring premium mountain view properties or learning more about the current luxury market trends, visit to connect with Gina Madeya and discover exceptional real estate opportunities throughout the Pacific Northwest region.