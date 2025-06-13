Realtors In Litchfield Park, AZ, Report Surge In Custom Home Building Despite Extended Two-Year Completion Timeline

Litchfield Park, AZ - Despite the lengthy process involved in custom home construction, local real estate experts Matt and Shalin Caren are reporting a significant increase in clients pursuing custom builds throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. The experienced husband-and-wife team notes that more buyers are willing to commit to the extended timeline to achieve their dream homes.

"We're seeing a remarkable trend of clients choosing the custom route even when they understand it typically takes around two years from start to finish," says Matt Caren. "The desire for personalization and quality is outweighing the wait for many buyers in today's market."

The Litchfield Park AZ, Realtors explain that the extensive timeline consists of several distinct phases: 2-3 months for design, another 2-3 months for permitting, and approximately 12-16 months for actual construction. This detailed process allows for greater quality control but requires significant patience from homebuyers.

The Carens emphasize the importance of thorough lot evaluation before purchase. "The right lot can make or break your budget," explains Shalin Caren, real estate agent in Litchfield Park, AZ . "What seems like an affordable $100,000 parcel can quickly become cost-prohibitive when you discover it needs $200,000 in site preparation before building can even begin."

The Realtor agents in Litchfield Park, AZ have developed a systematic approach to guide clients through financing challenges specific to custom construction. Unlike traditional home purchases, custom builds require construction loans with different qualification requirements and distribution schedules. The Carens help clients navigate these complexities while preparing them for necessary out-of-pocket expenses.

Matt and Shalin Caren also assist clients in understanding HOA restrictions that impact custom builds. "Many buyers don't realize that even on large lots, HOAs often dictate minimum home sizes and coverage requirements," notes Matt. "We help clients verify these details during the due diligence period to avoid costly surprises."

