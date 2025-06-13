Las Vegas Jaunt Launches New Flight Deals Section To Help Travelers Find The Cheapest Time To Visit Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Las Vegas Jaunt has introduced a new Flights section featuring interactive tools that help travelers compare flight prices to Las Vegas by month. The tool covers major U.S. cities and offers insights into average fares, travel times, and booking tips. As part of its mission to make trip planning easier, Las Vegas Jaunt plans to expand this section with live flight data and international coverage. Visit the new tool at lasvegasjaunt/flights.

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Jaunt, a trusted source for Vegas hotel deals, show guides, and trip planning tips, has officially launched a brand-new Flights section to help travelers discover the most affordable times to fly to Las Vegas.

This new offering features interactive price charts that display the lowest and highest flight ranges by month for major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and others. Visitors can easily scan average fares, compare airlines, and get helpful insights into flight times, travel tips, and booking strategies to better plan their trip to Las Vegas.

“Our readers are always looking for ways to save on their Vegas trip,” said Erwan Mevel, Head of Communications, of Las Vegas Jaunt.“This new section makes it easy to compare flight prices at a glance and book the best time to visit.”

The Flights section is part of Las Vegas Jaunt's ongoing effort to provide transparent, easy-to-use travel tools for Vegas visitors. With plans to expand coverage to international departures and integrate live flight data in the future, the team aims to become a one-stop planning hub.

Users can access the new offering at

About Las Vegas Jaunt

Las Vegas Jaunt helps travelers save money and plan smarter trips to Las Vegas. The site features hotel deal , show tickets , restaurant lists , insider tips, and now flight insights, all of which are designed to make your Vegas experience more affordable and unforgettable.