Australian Author Walter Mason Announces New Thriller, LITTLE GIRL BEAUTIFUL

Acclaimed author and keen fisherman, who has written many fishing stories and articles over the years has announced the release of his highly anticipated new novel, Little Girl Beautiful.

Set against the hauntingly lush backdrop of a Queensland waterfall, Little Girl Beautiful is an atmospheric thriller that follows Sebastian Castorana as he searches for his missing daughter, Stella, while confronting the deep scars of his family's tragic history. Aided by a loyal friend, an Indigenous tracker, and an insightful doctor from Sydney, Sebastian must navigate a landscape of buried secrets, cultural tension, and creeping dread in a race against time or possibly fate.

Blending fast-paced suspense with profound emotional resonance, the book explores themes of trauma, legacy, and the resilience of love. When asked why he wrote the novel, Mason shared:

"I've always been fascinated by the way fear and memory shape us, especially in families. This story came from a feeling more than an idea something about reckoning with the things we think we've buried. I wanted to explore how people survive the long echo of grief and whether love can still grow in that soil. It is a tragedy that I had to tell, with characters that wrote themselves. Because my wife has serious dementia, I use writing to take me to a different world."

Little Girl Beautiful is now available for purchase. Get a hold of your copy now! Amazon

Walter Mason spent a lifetime in North Queensland working in the sugar industry and with cattle. The relaxed lifestyle and specular scenery have been an inspiration for him. He was a keen fisherman and have written many fishing stories and articles over the years.