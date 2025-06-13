Global Rankings Watch A New Think Tank Has Been Launched To Track, Analyse, And Challenge India's Position In 80+ Global Indices

Bangalore - A new initiative, Global Rankings Watch (GRW), has been launched today with a bold and balanced mission: to track how India is assessed across more than 80 influential global indices, analyse the data objectively, and, where needed, campaign for data justice for India.

With its tagline -“Campaigning for data justice for India in 80+ Global Indices” - GRW aims to be a trusted, independent platform that brings transparency, accountability, and clarity to how India is measured by global institutions, think tanks, and consultancies.

Why Now?

In a world where data drives perception-and perception drives investment, diplomacy, and creditworthiness-global indices are not just academic exercises. They shape how countries are judged and treated.

India's position in these rankings often determines:



Investor confidence and sovereign credit outlooks

International media narratives

University and research collaborations Perceptions among India's own youth and professionals



Yet, many of these indices are flawed in their scope or biased in their methodology - while others offer balanced, data-driven insights. GRW was created to draw that distinction.

GRW's Role: Aggregator, Analyst, Watchdog

GRW serves four core functions:



Aggregator of over 80 global indices across governance, innovation, education, climate, digital economy, cyber security, defence and development

Neutral Analyst that unpacks rankings and methodologies in a factual, readable format

Watchdog, calling out biases, inconsistencies, or data distortions where they occur Campaign Platform, initiating fact-based advocacy where India's global standing is unfairly undermined



When Rankings Go Wrong: The World Bank Example

In 2020, the World Bank halted its flagship“Doing Business Index” after internal audits revealed data manipulation by its staffers, unfairly favouring China episode was a wake-up call: even the most authoritative global rankings need oversight, transparency, and challenge.

Further examples of the farcical ranking of India:

In the World Press Freedom Index, India is ranked 151, below even conflict ridden Somalia (145)

In the Global Hunger Index India is ranked in the same category as Afghanistan (Serious) and below Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

In“Internet Freedom Index,” ranked India 24th out of 33 countries (below Nepal and Sri Lanka) where Kashmir seems to have been given disproportionate weightage dragging down India's ranking.

In the“Democracy Index” India is ranked 41st, and characterized as“Flawed Democracy”. This report heavily on expert opinions (answers to 45 out of 60 questions are from "experts," with 15 from public polls). The report often does not disclose the background, nationality, or expertise of these experts, raising concerns about transparency and potential bias.

In“Global Peace Index” India is ranked 116 out of 163 countries, placing it in same scale as nations like Pakistan, Nigeria, or Sudan

There are many more such absurdities in global rankings,

What GRW Will Do



Index Briefs: Summarised, accessible explanations of India's performance ranking in 80+ global indices.

Methodology Explainers: Clear breakdowns of how indices are built and scored

India Insights: Key data points specific to India's progress and gaps Highlighting Expert Recommendations: GRW will amplify the recommendations made by the authors of each report-without issuing its own



What GRW Will Not Do



We do not create new rankings

We do not issue policy recommendations We do not critique reports blindly-we engage based on data



Taking the Conversation Beyond Metros

Crucially, GRW is committed to democratizing the global rankings conversation:



All key briefs and summaries will be shared with regional and vernacular media in tier 2,3 & 4 cities & towns.

These will be also shared with universities, civil society organisations, and local policymakers The goal: ensure that every Indian-regardless of geography or language-can understand how their country is being seen by the world



“Global rankings shape India's image abroad-but also how we view ourselves at home. Data justice means making that process transparent, fair, and inclusive.”

Key Takeaways for Media



India is now tracked in over 80 global indices that influence investment, credit ratings, and reputation

Not all rankings are flawed-some are well-researched and balanced, and GRW will acknowledge and highlight them

Where indices misrepresent India, GRW will spotlight the issue and advocate for correction

GRW does not issue its own scores or recommendations, but amplifies expert findings Outreach to regional and local media in tier 2, 3 & 4 towns will ensure reach far beyond urban policy circles



