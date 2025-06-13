Jobssite Empowers Internal Graduates To Land Their First Job Through Trusted Agencies

MENAFN - GetNews) Most international graduates in Canada do not already have a waiting job waiting for them after graduation. So, once your studies are done in Canada and you become an international graduate, you will have to start all over again when searching for work. So, how can a job agency help?

We have created this list of ideas and tricks a job agency Toronto can help international graduates begin looking for jobs.

1. Research

Knowing what job is right for you can be difficult when you're just starting your career.

That's why taking time to research what jobs you might want to pursue is very important when you're looking for your very first job after earning your degree. Indeed, a job agency which many people use when searching for jobs, includes research as the initial step for graduates seeking work.

You can begin this process using the following two different strategies:

a. Looking For Jobs Based on Industry

An example is that a marketing grad can enter a phrase like“types of marketing jobs” into their search engine.

b. Applying For Jobs by The Level of Your Degree

Marketing grads with honours degree could also browse job postings by typing“entry-level marketing positions bachelor's degree” into Google.

When you use this search, you will often get results that say“bachelor's degree” in their job postings which can tell you better what the employers want you to have.

You can also begin browsing through currently open job postings in any job agency Toronto. This benefit is that you can improve your Curriculum Vitae before you start the application for actual jobs.

At the end, spend a little time looking into companies you'd like to work for. You can use this to select which firms to send applications to when you're ready, since it shares their approach, what they pay and other important details.

Note: Many graduates are not interested in a permanent career right away because they switch jobs every few years. LinkedIn reports in a March 2024 writeup that Gen Z employees (born from 1997 to 2012) stay with a job for an average of only two years and four months before approaching a job agency to look for another post.

You can use LinkedIn, a well-known job platform, to find people in your profession and search for work together.

2. Networking

Finding a job in Canada often depends on your ability to network. This is the case as networking gives international students access to jobs that might not appear on the internet or in any job agency Toronto.

By networking, you can learn about new trends and important news in your industry or in Canadian employment as a whole.

a. What Do We Mean By Networking And Who Are The People to Network With?

This is a term used when people come together, usually in a casual setting, to exchange ideas with others who are interested in the same thing.

Networking means connecting with friends, alumni, family, individuals participating in job fairs and participants at planned networking events.

Make sure your resume is up to date or create one if you haven't already.

When your CV is prepared well, it grabs the attention of potential employers.

You should customize your resume for every job by including the phrases, keywords, and necessary skills from the job's description. When you adjust your resume to suit each job you are applying for, you can highlight the experience and skills important for that position.

For example, try to include the skills and terms that are needed for the position you wish to apply for in your resume.

3. Get Ready for Interviews Before Applying.

Getting ready ahead of your interview helps you look more capable and surer of yourself to the employer.

According to a study discussed by Forbes in 2023, almost 50% of interviewers focused on a person's voice and confidence. Therefore, it is very important to be ready for a job interview, as preparing well helps you look and sound confident from the start.

You can improve your preparation for interviews by running mocks with your family and friends or by practicing some simple interview queries prior to approaching a prospective employer.

It's also useful to study the potential employer and their written goals or what they stand for. You begin to understand the qualities a company looks for in someone they hire.