Biogrowing Shines At Probiota Americas 2025, Leading Innovation In Probiotic Applications For Oral And Weight Management

MENAFN - GetNews)BioGrowing, the Diamond Sponsor of Probiota Americas 2025, showcased groundbreaking advancements in oral health and weight management at the event. Through keynote presentations and panel discussions, the Chinese probiotic leader demonstrated its cutting-edge capabilities to the global scientific community.







Innovative Oral Probiotic Solution Targets Billion-Dollar Market

Dr. Zhanxi Hao, Vice President of the BioGrowing Research Institute, delivered a inspiring speech titled "Innovations In Oral Probiotics Research And Market Trends." He highlighted the rapid growth of the global oral healthcare market, projected to exceed $700 billion USD by 2030, with China's oral probiotic segment showing equally strong momentum. Probiotics, as core modulators of the oral microbiome, are driving oral health products to become a major market force due to their proven efficacy.

As a pioneer in China's probiotic industry, BioGrowing has achieved technological leadership in oral probiotics through years of strain development:

Lacticaseibacillus paracasei LPc-G110: The clinical research validating these oral probiotic strains was conducted at the Academic Centre for Dentistry Amsterdam (ACTA), ranked No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 globally in the QS World University Rankings for Dentistry. The trials demonstrated that BioGrowing's oral probiotic formulations effectively: Improve gingivitis, Reduce dental plaque formation, Decrease levels of harmful oral bacteria, Enhance oral micro-ecological stability.

Ligilactobacillus salivarius LS-G60: Addresses halitosis at its source by inhibiting volatile sulfur compound (VSC) production. Clinically proven to outperform conventional treatments in combating halitosis.







The Flora-Focus® Oral Health Fomula , developed based on these innovations, is now in industrial application. Concurrently launched, the novel OralBubble Probiotic Microbubble Lozenges deliver 10 Billion CFU per piece of clinically validated strains, offering a one-stop solution for 8 major oral concerns and meeting on-the-go oral health needs. Finished product testing confirms that the probiotic bubble tablets achieve VSC (volatile sulfur compound) inhibition rates of 98.76% at 16 hours and 98.09% at 24 hours post-administration, clinically validating their efficacy in delivering 24-hour oral freshness and halitosis reduction.







Triple-Strain Consortium Addresses Global Obesity Challenge

During the "Probiotics And Weight Management: Science or Myth?" roundtable discussion, BioGrowing's experts presented the company's latest research findings and scientific evidence supporting probiotic efficacy in weight management, exploring practical applications and potential in this field.

Highlighting the public health crisis – global obesity rates surged from 36% (2000) towards 50% (2023) per the World Obesity Atlas 2025, with China designating 2025 as its "Weight Management Year" – BioGrowing introduced the Flora-Focus® Weight Management Fomula:

Features a targeted triple-strain consortium: Lactobacillus gasseri LG-G12, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum ZJUF T17, and Lactiplantibacillus plantarum ZJUF T34.

Mechanism: Enhances lipid metabolism efficiency, increases beige adipose tissue content, and inhibits high-fat diet-induced weight gain, while reducing hyperlipidemia risks associated with obesity.

Provides a precise weight management solution for individuals with frequent dietary indiscretions, weight management goals, or dyslipidemia.







Expanding Health Frontiers Through Scientific Rigor

"From oral microbiome modulation to metabolic management, we are systematically building comprehensive probiotic health solutions," emphasized Dr. Hao. BioGrowing's relevant products have already secured international orders, marking the global reach of China's microbial technology innovation. Moving forward, BioGrowing remains committed to expanding health frontiers, delivering science-backed, safe, and effective health solutions to consumers worldwide.





