2025 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference Kicks Off

MENAFN - GetNews) On June 11, the 2025 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference commenced, held concurrently with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Asia Mayors Forum. The conference will run until June 13.

Beijing CBD is the city's "golden business card" and a vital gateway for the capital's global engagement. During the forum, over 6,000 representatives from politics, business, and academia worldwide gathered in Beijing to explore international economic and trade cooperation. The opening ceremony, alongside the 2025 Beijing CBD Multinational Corporation Summit, the Beijing CBD Global Board Meeting, and four other flagship international events, as well as numerous parallel forums, were held simultaneously.







70% of Speakers Are International Guests, Representing Over 40 Countries and Regions

On the morning of June 11, the China World Hotel was filled with distinguished guests. Over 20 representatives from Asian cities, 30 delegates from international organizations and business associations, and more than 6,000 participants from the Global Alliance for Innovation in Business Districts and the China Business District Alliance attended the forum. Statistics show that 70% of the main forum speakers were international guests, with attendees hailing from over 40 countries and regions and spanning more than 10 core industries, sparking in-depth discussions across specialized fields. This diverse international participation infused the forum with global perspectives and cutting-edge ideas.

Centered on the permanent theme of "Dialogue with the World for Common Development," the forum featured one opening ceremony (including the 2025 Beijing CBD Multinational Corporation Summit), four flagship international events, and multiple parallel forums.

During the opening ceremony's achievements release session, Chaoyang District unveiled several high-quality development projects and outcomes. International business associations and global business district representatives jointly launched the "Building a Clean, Beautiful, and Sustainable World Together" initiative. Additionally, the "Belt and Road" Express Service Platform's "CBD Lounge" was inaugurated. The forum also recognized the second batch of standing council members of the Beijing CBD Multinational Corporation Summit, establishing a new benchmark for foreign-funded enterprises based on headquarters prioritization and industry leadership.

Beijing CBD ranks as China's top and the world's seventh-largest business district. In 2024 alone, the CBD area added 10 new regional headquarters of multinational corporations, bringing the total to 122. Since 2000, the Beijing CBD Forum has evolved into a frontline platform for China's global dialogue and a robust pillar for Beijing's role as an international exchange hub.







UNDP Asia Mayors Forum Held Concurrently, Four Flagship Events to Boost Economic Cooperation

Beijing CBD is the most concentrated area for foreign-funded enterprises in the capital. The forum aims to foster international economic collaboration and attract investment. During the event, Beijing CBD will host four flagship international activities: the Beijing CBD Global Board Meeting Series, Government-Business Dialogue, Global Business Districts "Experience Beijing" Event, and Sino-Foreign Automakers Roundtable.

On June 12, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau and the CBD Administrative Committee will co-host a policy-focused government-business dialogue on stabilizing foreign investment. The session will interpret the latest policies, address corporate needs, and facilitate exchanges to support foreign enterprises in China.

Held concurrently, the UNDP Asia Mayors Forum, themed "Collaborative Innovation: Co-Creating Low-Carbon and Sustainable Future Cities," brings together global urban leaders, multinational executives, international organization representatives, and academic experts. Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the forum emphasizes international cooperation, multi-stakeholder collaboration, and financial and technological innovation to drive urban sustainability.

Beijing is accelerating its development as a global green economy leader. As a high-density economic hub, the CBD plays a critical role in energy conservation, renewable energy adoption, and efficiency improvements.

In recent years, Beijing CBD has implemented policies like the "Measures to Promote High-Quality Development of Beijing CBD" and the "CBD Building Quality Grading Standards" to support green industries and enhance smart, eco-friendly services. Currently, LEED Gold or higher-certified buildings in the area span 4.9 million square meters.







Beijing CBD Elected Chair of Global Alliance for Innovation in Business Districts

Today, Beijing CBD stands among the world's premier business districts, alongside Manhattan, La Défense, and Hong Kong's Central. Hosting nearly 16,000 foreign entities, it is Beijing's most concentrated area for multinational regional headquarters. The CBD Administrative Committee continues to refine its business-friendly environment.

Initiatives like the "CBD Investment Service Center" streamline administrative processes, while the "Headquarters Growth Plan" assists companies like BMW China and Toyota Financial Services in obtaining regional headquarters status. In May 2025, the "Beijing CBD Foreign Investment Service Center" launched, positioning itself as the "first stop for foreign enterprises entering China."

Through institutional innovation, Beijing CBD advances the integrated business environment of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. In June 2023, the "Beijing CBD-Tianjin Port Collaborative Service Center" was established with Tianjin Port Group and Beijing Customs, offering one-stop logistics services.

Aligned with global trade standards, Beijing CBD is building a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business ecosystem. It has attracted top arbitration bodies like the Beijing Arbitration Commission and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

In 2024, Beijing CBD was elected chair of the Global Alliance for Innovation in Business Districts, enhancing Beijing's global influence. This year, multinationals like Aramco Asia and Hamamatsu Photonics have chosen the CBD for their global board meetings.

Chaoyang to Issue Consumption Vouchers, CBD Pop-Up Walkway Opens

Beijing CBD, home to landmarks like China World Mall, SKP, and Xiushui Street, is evolving into a trillion-yuan international commercial hub. During the forum, attendees and visitors can enjoy discounts across CBD's retail spaces.

From June 13–15 (Friday–Sunday) , a CBD Pop-Up Walkway will open at China World Summit Wing from 11 AM to 9 PM, featuring specialty products like Canadian ice wine, Thai cuisine, and Belgian skincare, alongside camping zones and stamp-collecting activities.

Chaoyang District will distribute ¥3.5 million in consumption vouchers for retail, supermarkets, F&B, and cultural-sports sectors.

The 2025 Beijing CBD Forum will host 50+ annual events, including a Hot Dog Festival, Coffee Festival, Beijing Spicy Festival, and Xiushui Street Fashion Show. Details are available on the official WeChat account "Beijing CBD Window."