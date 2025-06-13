Kudos Kitchens Announces Relocation To Larger Skegby Facility To Better Serve Growing Customer Base

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-run kitchen design and renovation specialist moves from Mansfield Queen Street to new Legion Drive location with enhanced facilities and free customer parking

MANSFIELD, UK - June 13, 2025 - Kudos Kitchens, a family-owned kitchen design and installation company serving Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas, today announced its relocation from 18 Queen Street, Mansfield to a larger facility at Unit 3, Legion Drive, Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield. The move, effective July 1, 2025, comes in response to business growth and customer demand for expanded services.

Founded in 2022 by Michael and Emma Bateson, Kudos Kitchens has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and personalised service in the competitive kitchen renovation market. The company operates on an appointment-only basis, allowing dedicated time for each customer consultation.

"After three years of growth at our Queen Street location, we've outgrown our current space," said Michael Bateson, founder and lead installer. "The new facility gives us room to properly showcase Symphony Group's complete kitchen range and provides the workshop space our team needs to maintain our quality standards."

Enhanced Customer Experience

The new facility addresses a long-standing customer concern by providing free on-site parking, eliminating the parking meter stress associated with the Queen Street location. The expanded showroom allows full display of Symphony Group's Gallery collection, including both classic and modern kitchen styles.

"Customers can now take proper time to explore options without worrying about parking restrictions," said Emma Bateson, who handles design coordination and customer relations. "We're able to show collections that we simply didn't have space to display before."

Maintaining Quality Standards During Growth

Kudos Kitchens has built its reputation on addressing industry problems that prompted the company's founding. The business emerged from the founders' observation of substandard kitchen work by unqualified installers during the 2022 pandemic period.

The company's approach centers on working with certified specialists:



Andy, master electrician with extensive kitchen installation experience

Nick, gas safety expert with rigorous safety standards Jono, multi-skilled installer known for precision work

"We've witnessed kitchen horror stories – budgets spiraling out of control, installations taking months, poor workmanship requiring costly repairs," said Michael Bateson. "Our team model ensures accountability and quality control across all installation aspects."

Symphony Group Partnership Continues

Kudos Kitchens maintains its use of Symphony Group products, one of the UK's leading kitchen manufacturers. Symphony has produced fitted kitchen furniture in Yorkshire for over 50 years, offering products with 10-year guarantees and FIRA Gold certification.

The partnership provides customers access to:



22 paint-to-order trend colors

Over 80 handle designs

Sustainable materials including FSC certified wood Complete range of worktop finishes and storage solutions

Market Position and Growth

Despite expansion, Kudos Kitchens maintains its family business model rather than pursuing corporate growth strategies. The company operates counter to industry trends toward high-pressure sales and hidden costs.

"We're not trying to become a huge corporate kitchen company," emphasised Emma Bateson. "We like being the family business that takes time to get things right."

The company's growth reflects positive customer response, with testimonials highlighting communication, reliability, and problem-solving capabilities. Recent customer feedback includes praise for five-day kitchen transformations and professional handling of complex installations.

Financial Services Partnership

Kudos Kitchens offers financing through its partnership with Dopple, a credit broker connecting customers to lending panels. The service provides flexible payment options across various budget ranges with clear application processes and UK-based support.

Transition Timeline

Current projects continue without disruption during the relocation period. The Queen Street location closes permanently on June 30, 2025, with the Legion Drive facility opening July 1, 2025. Existing customer appointments transfer to the new location.

About Kudos Kitchens

Kudos Kitchens is a family-owned kitchen design and installation company founded in 2022 and based in Nottinghamshire. The company specialises in complete kitchen renovations, kitchen additions, and installation problem-solving. Operating on an appointment-only basis, Kudos Kitchens serves customers throughout Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and surrounding areas. The company partners exclusively with Symphony Group and maintains the Kudos Triple Guarantee covering all installation work.

Contact Information

Current Address (until June 30, 2025): 18 Queen Street Mansfield NG18 1JN United Kingdom

New Address (from July 1, 2025): Unit 3, Legion Drive Skegby, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 3EN United Kingdom

Customer Appointments:



Available by appointment only Free parking available at new location

Editor's Note: High-resolution images of the new facility and kitchen installations are available upon request. Michael and Emma Bateson are available for interviews regarding the expansion and kitchen industry trends.