Snapmaker Supercharges 3D Printing With Two New Types Of Advanced Filament

Snapmaker, the world's leading 3-in-1 3D printer manufacturer, has announced the launch of two new high-performance PLA filament lines: SnapSpeed PLA and Matte PLA. These filaments are designed to cater to the evolving needs of makers, designers, and professionals seeking speed, precision, and aesthetic excellence in their 3D printing projects.

SnapSpeed PLA: Engineered for High-Speed Performance

SnapSpeed PLA is tailored for users who demand rapid production without compromising on quality. Capable of high quality printing output at speeds up to 300mm/s, this filament ensures stable extrusion and robust layer adhesion, making it ideal for fast prototyping and large-scale projects. Its optimized flow properties reduce the risk of clogs and tangles, ensuring a smooth printing experience.

Matte PLA: Elevate Aesthetics with a Smooth Finish

For creators focused on visual appeal, Snapmaker's Matte PLA offers a refined matte finish that effectively conceals layer lines, resulting in a clean, professional look. Available in a palette of rich, designer-inspired colors, this filament is perfect for display models, home décor, and artistic pieces. It supports high-speed printing up to 300mm/s and allows for easy removal of supports, minimizing post-processing efforts.

Commitment to Quality and Compatibility

Both SnapSpeed PLA and Matte PLA are manufactured with high dimensional accuracy (1.75mm ±0.03mm) and are compatible with most FDM 3D printers, including Snapmaker's own Artisan, 2.0, J1/J1s, and Original models. These filaments are eco-friendly, derived from renewable, plant based sources, and comply with all applicable standards for health and safety, aligning with Snapmaker's commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

AvailabilitySnapSpeed PLA and Matte PLA filaments are now available for purchase on Snapmaker's official website, as well as Amazon and other 3rd Party Re-Sellers. Each filament is priced competitively, offering makers and professionals access to premium materials that enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of their 3D printed creations.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a technology company specializing in modular 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving and cutting, and CNC carving. With a passion for innovation, Snapmaker builds high-quality, versatile tools that empower individuals to create beyond imagination.

