Galgotias University In Collaboration With Heartfulness Education Trust, Sets New Benchmark In Holistic Education With Launch Of Indian Knowledge Systems Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, June 13, 2025: Reinforcing the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Galgotias University inaugurated the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Kendra, also known as the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS), in partnership with Heartfulness Education Trust, an educational & volunteer-based non-profit spiritual organization. The university also signed an MoU with the organisation to promote collaborative research, educational programs, and community outreach programs.
The centre will help to integrate India's traditional knowledge systems and spiritual wisdom with contemporary innovation and artificial intelligence, creating a transformative space for learning, innovation, and consciousness.
Shri Kamlesh D. Patel ji (Daaji), President, Heartfulness Education Trust, emphasized the spiritual and educational synergy at the heart of this initiative, stating,“In today's fast-evolving world, it is vital that education goes beyond information and nurtures inner transformation. The establishment of CIKS is a forward-thinking step that brings together spiritual wisdom and scientific inquiry. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire students to lead with awareness, empathy, and clarity, with values deeply rooted in our ancient traditions but essential for tomorrow's world.”
At the launch of CIKS, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University stated,“The inauguration of the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Kendra (CIKS) is a proud moment for us. This marks a significant step towards bridge the gap between ancient knowledge and present-day advancements. The centre will empower students and researchers to draw from India's timeless wisdom while embracing the possibilities of modern science and technology. We remain committed empowering Indian students with transformative education, contributing to the nation's journey towards Viksit Bharat and global excellence.”
The inauguration of the centre is aligned with the Ministry of Education's efforts to systematically embed India's vast intellectual heritage into the higher education ecosystem. This represents a significant milestone in both preserving and promoting the country's rich knowledge traditions while building future-ready institutions.
As a key part of the initiative, the beautifully designed Heartfulness Lounge was also inaugurated within the AI Block of the campus. A serene and thoughtfully curated space, the lounge has been envisioned as a place for reflection, dialogue, and inner transformation. It will serve as a dedicated zone where students, faculty, and visitors can explore guided meditation, value-based conversations, and well-being programs - creating a bridge between ancient practices and contemporary campus life.
Under the banner of CIKS, a series of academic courses, research collaborations, workshops, and spiritual development programs are planned to be launched. These initiatives aim to offer a comprehensive understanding of Indian Knowledge Systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Sanskrit, Consciousness Studies, and AI-integrated traditional knowledge, empowering students with both inner clarity and outward innovation.
The establishment of CIKS is another step forward towards Galgotias University's commitment to delivering holistic, future-focused education that seamlessly blends India's ancient wisdom with cutting-edge research, technology, and mental well-being. With this launch, Galgotias University advances the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat by preparing globally competent leaders rooted in India's rich knowledge heritage.
About Heartfulness Education Trust
Heartfulness is a global, non-profit organization that offers simple and effective relaxation and meditation practices for personal growth and inner transformation. Rooted in the Raja Yoga tradition, Heartfulness enables individuals to cultivate calmness, clarity, empathy, and balance in everyday life. With over 16,000 certified trainers and a presence in 160+ countries, Heartfulness serves millions through its free meditation programs, wellness workshops, and values-based education initiatives. Its flagship campus, Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad, is a global hub for spiritual learning and environmental harmony. The organization works closely with schools, universities, corporates, and government bodies to integrate mindfulness and well-being into modern life.
About Galgotias University:
Galgotias University continues to set new benchmarks in global and national education, proudly standing amongst the world's best universities. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025 Asia, Galgotias has earned prestigious recognition for its academic excellence, research impact, and global outlook. The university has been acknowledged for its strength in Business, Economics, Computer Science, and Interdisciplinary Sciences. It has also been awarded a 5-Star QS Rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities, along with a QS I-Gauge Platinum Rating across multiple disciplines including Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Hospitality Management, Journalism, and Agriculture.
