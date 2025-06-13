403
Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation For Failure To Cooperate With IAEA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reaffirmed firm support to the Palestinian cause and criticized the Israeli occupation's escalation, condemning Tel Aviv's ignoring international regulations related to nuclear capabilities.
Bashar Al-Duwaisan, member of Kuwait permanent mission to the international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks before the meeting of the international Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in the Austrian capital on Friday.
The meeting takes place at a time when the occupied Palestinian territories were facing "tragic humanitarian conditions" due to unprecedented military escalation by the Israeli occupation, he said.
These systematic attacks, he added, claimed thousands of civilians, especially women and children, as well as destroying infrastructure, schools and hospitals.
The State of Kuwait, said Al-Duwaisan, strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's massacres and urged the international community to act in a "serious and effective" manner to stop this aggression.
The deliberate attack of the displaced and relief workers was another evidence the Israeli occupation was ignoring peace or humanitarian principles, he said. It is time for an international action to stop this escalation to pave way for reconstruction and delivery of relief supplies.
Al-Duwaisan, meanwhile, expressed concern over the Israeli occupation's refusal to join the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and placing its nuclear facilities to safeguard measures, and non-compliance posed a threat to regional and international security.
The Israeli occupation's failure to cooperate with IAEA, he said, was hampering efforts to clear the Middle East region from nuclear weapons although countries in the region joined relevant agreements.
The IAEA, said Al-Duwaisan, was the sole authority responsible for application of comprehensive safeguard measures and verify peaceful nature of nuclear programs, therefore the Israeli occupation's nuclear capabilities should always remain on the IAEA's agendy and pressure should be applied to force the occupation join NPT and place its nuclear facilities to international monitoring. (end)
