GCC Chief, Iranian FM Discuss Consequences Of Israeli Occupation Attacks


2025-06-13 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) - Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi spoke by phone to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in the wake of the Israeli occupation attacks on Iran early Friday.
The conversation focused on the developments of the aggression and the possible impacts on regional stability, Al-Budaiwi wrote on his X account.
Denouncing the Israeli aggression as a blatant violation of international law and UN Charter and detrimental to the efforts to stabilize the Middle East, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC states' rejection of use of force as a means of settling disputes.
He called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibility for ending the aggression immediately, deescalating the conflict and preventing spread of the conflict which could put in peril the regional and international security. (end)
