Kuwait Urges Nationals In Restive Areas To Remain Vigilant


2025-06-13 03:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens living in restive parts of the Middle East to be on top alert and keep a wary eye on the volatile situation in the region.
Given the accelerated developments in the region, it is advisable for the Kuwaiti citizens to adhere to the safety precautions and be ready to leave their areas if need be, the Ministry said in a press release.
It called on the citizens who might undergo any emergency to seek help via the phone numbers 159-965 + and 22225504-965 +. (pickup previous)
