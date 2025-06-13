403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Urges Nationals In Restive Areas To Remain Vigilant
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on citizens living in restive parts of the Middle East to be on top alert and keep a wary eye on the volatile situation in the region.
Given the accelerated developments in the region, it is advisable for the Kuwaiti citizens to adhere to the safety precautions and be ready to leave their areas if need be, the Ministry said in a press release.
It called on the citizens who might undergo any emergency to seek help via the phone numbers 159-965 + and 22225504-965 +. (pickup previous)
tab
Given the accelerated developments in the region, it is advisable for the Kuwaiti citizens to adhere to the safety precautions and be ready to leave their areas if need be, the Ministry said in a press release.
It called on the citizens who might undergo any emergency to seek help via the phone numbers 159-965 + and 22225504-965 +. (pickup previous)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment