NEWH Canada Announces 2025 NEWH True North Award Winners

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEWH Canada proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NEWH True North Awards , recognizing outstanding achievements in the Canadian hospitality and multifamily design industries. Designed to honour the manufacturers, designers, suppliers, and collaborators who elevate our built environments, the awards were presented during a sold-out gala at the Sutton Place Hotel in Toronto. The evening was hosted by television personality and builder Michael Holmes Jr., who served as the event's emcee.“We launched the True North Awards to remind ourselves that Canadian companies, creators, and collaborators deserve recognition and support,” said Chris Tucker, CEO of NEWH, Inc.“This program is about spotlighting the incredible work being done across the country and strengthening the community that makes it all possible.”The full list of winners and runners-up is now live at with dedicated pages showcasing each recipient's contributions to Canadian design excellence.2025 WINNERS LISTPRODUCT AWARDSFlooring1st – Anatolia2nd – Ames Tile & Stone3rd – DaltileFurniture1st – Artco Hospitality Furnishings2nd – Ratana International3rd – KeilhauerLighting1st – Above 90 Lighting2nd – LightForm3rd – Illumination LightingWallcovering1st – Odyssey Wallcoverings2nd – Metro Wallcoverings3rd – Weston Premium WoodsPlumbing1st – Kohler2nd – Robinson3rd – The Ensuite VancouverArt1st – PI Fine Art2nd – Renwil Hospitality3rd – Dana MooneyFabric1st – Maxwell Fabrics2nd – Kravet3rd – Crown Surface SolutionsSERVICE AWARDSService Supplier of the Year1st – PAC Building Group2nd – Shurway Contracting Ltd.3rd – GTX LogisticsBest in Canadian Procurement1st – P360 Concepts2nd – Sue Dulmage, Sue Dulmage and Associates3rd – Pam MacDonaldVendor of the Year1st – Odyssey Wallcoverings2nd – Anatolia3rd – TarkettSustainability Standout1st – Cork Wallcoverings by Odyssey Wallcoverings2nd – Shauna Root, Root Interiors3rd – Lentex Clean Vinyl by Odyssey WallcoveringsPEOPLE AWARDSThe Guiding Light Award1st – Gordon Mackay, mackaywong2nd – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.3rd – Tara Witt, Tucker AssociatesThe Solutionist Award1st – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.2nd – Tara Witt, Tucker Associates3rd – Adele Rankin, CHIL Interior DesignRep of the Year1st – Tara Witt, Tucker Associates2nd – Tarah Csaszar, Talimac Design Resources3rd – Laura Potkidis, CiotThe Legacy Award1st – Anita Wiklem, The Wiklém Group of Companies2nd – mackaywong3rd – Jennifer Kurtz, KurtzDesign Inc.PROJECT AWARDSHospitality Project of the Year1st – Cineplex, The Rec Room by mackaywong2nd – Tasty Indian Bistro by KurtzDesign Inc.3rd – Crack'd Brunch by De Style DesignMultifamily Project of the Year1st – 1 Aberfoyle by Wiklem Design Inc with PAC Building Group2nd – Hollybridge at River Green by CHIL Interior Design with ASPAC Developments3rd – 263 Wellington by De Style Design with Devman Group IncCollaboration of the Year1st – The Wiklem Group and PAC Building Group2nd – KurtzDesign Inc. and Peregrine Millwork, EOS Lighting Designers, and Duron Terrazzo3rd – Design Link by X Design and Bayview HospitalityLooking Ahead to 2026The next True North Awards cycle is already underway, and a date has been set for May 28, 2026. Nomination criteria, key dates, and the 2026 event schedule will be released in January 2026. To stay up to date, visit or follow NEWH Toronto on LinkedIn and Instagram.For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: ...About NEWH Inc. and NEWH Canada Inc.NEWH, Inc. is the premier networking and educational organization for professionals in the hospitality industry. It is dedicated to fostering scholarship, leadership, education, and mentorship across design, architecture, procurement, operations, and manufacturing. With over 30 international chapters and regional groups, NEWH Inc. connects members across the globe.NEWH Canada Inc., including NEWH Toronto and NEWH Vancouver chapters, supports members of the country's hospitality and adjacent industries. Through scholarships, events, fundraising, and initiatives like the True North Awards, NEWH Canada champions Canadian talent while contributing to the global conversation on hospitality design and innovation.

