IAEA Says Radiation Outside Natanz Site 'Remained Unchanged'

2025-06-13 02:28:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Friday that radiation levels outside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment site following Israeli strikes "remained unchanged".

"The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi wrote on X.

