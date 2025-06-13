Amber Enterprises To Set Up Rs 6,000 Cr Electronics Manufacturing Facility In Noida
Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta confirmed the development following discussions with the company's leadership.
Minister Gupta met with Amber Enterprises promoter Jasbir Singh in Lucknow to finalise details of the large-scale manufacturing initiative.
The proposed facility will encompass production units for printed circuit board assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics, representing a comprehensive approach to electronics manufacturing.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued a Letter of Intent for 100 acres of land in Sector 8, Noida, strategically positioned near the upcoming Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway.
This location provides advantageous connectivity for both logistics and supply chain operations.
Minister Gupta characterised the investment as a significant catalyst for regional economic development, stating that the project will create new pathways for growth and prosperity within the state.
The minister highlighted the dual impact of the investment, noting that it will accelerate overall state development while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for young professionals.
Amber Enterprises operates as an established manufacturer specialising in air conditioning systems and related electronic components.
The proximity to the planned international airport positions the facility to capitalise on both domestic market opportunities and potential export capabilities as India's electronics manufacturing sector continues its expansion trajectory.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment