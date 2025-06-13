Amber Enterprises To Set Up Rs 6,000 Cr Electronics Manufacturing Facility In Noida

MENAFN - KNN India)Amber Enterprises has committed to establishing a major electronics manufacturing facility near the planned Noida International Airport at Jewar, with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta confirmed the development following discussions with the company's leadership.

Minister Gupta met with Amber Enterprises promoter Jasbir Singh in Lucknow to finalise details of the large-scale manufacturing initiative.

The proposed facility will encompass production units for printed circuit board assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics, representing a comprehensive approach to electronics manufacturing.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued a Letter of Intent for 100 acres of land in Sector 8, Noida, strategically positioned near the upcoming Noida International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway.

This location provides advantageous connectivity for both logistics and supply chain operations.

Minister Gupta characterised the investment as a significant catalyst for regional economic development, stating that the project will create new pathways for growth and prosperity within the state.

The minister highlighted the dual impact of the investment, noting that it will accelerate overall state development while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for young professionals.

Amber Enterprises operates as an established manufacturer specialising in air conditioning systems and related electronic components.

The proximity to the planned international airport positions the facility to capitalise on both domestic market opportunities and potential export capabilities as India's electronics manufacturing sector continues its expansion trajectory.

