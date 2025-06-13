SPC Free Zone Clinches Prestigious Workplace Honour Again

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone has been awarded the globally recognised“Great Place to Work” certification for the second year running, underscoring its commitment to cultivating a top-tier workplace. The accolade, granted by an independent authority with over three decades of experience in measuring workplace culture, reflects outstanding performance across key employee experience metrics.

Employees gave the organisation exceptionally high ratings, with 94 per cent satisfaction in workplace hospitality, 90 per cent approval of leadership behaviour, 87 per cent for engagement and 86 per cent in innovation. Equity and fairness also scored strongly-over 70 per cent in relevant categories. A remarkable 99 per cent of staff reported feeling physically safe at work and welcomed upon arrival, while 96 per cent noted unbiased, gender-neutral treatment and approachable management. These figures speak to a supportive environment where employees feel secure, valued and motivated.

Behind these high scores lies a deliberate strategy focused on trust-building, transparent leadership and collaborative culture. Through the Great Place to Work® Trust ModelTM, SPC's approach places employees as the cornerstone of its service delivery model. The environment it fosters not only benefits staff morale but also translates into superior customer experience, reflected in prompt and efficient services.

The achievement is particularly notable given the scale of SPC's operations. The free zone hosts more than 9,600 businesses spanning over 40 countries, including more than 1,500 publishers and investors, and is a vital hub for educational and cultural content creation. Its ecosystem supports not only publishing but also broader creative, technological and entrepreneurial sectors.

SPC's origins date back to its launch in 2017 under the guidance of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, as the world's first dedicated publishing free zone. From the outset, it was positioned to capitalise on Sharjah's increasing appeal as a global cultural and knowledge-based economy, offering 100 per cent foreign ownership, full capital repatriation and a broad spectrum of licensing activities.

Since its establishment, SPC has continuously upgraded both its work environment and customer services. In May 2024, it introduced 24/7 operational support and guaranteed a three-business-day turnaround for bank account openings. It also pioneered an AI-enabled“instant licence” system in collaboration with Sharjah's Investor Services Centre, delivering trade licences in under five minutes. These initiatives demonstrate its dedication to efficiency and tech-enabled service delivery.

The free zone's appeal stretches well beyond the publishing community. Over 2,000 Indian-owned businesses operate in SPC, drawn by its strategic location and integrated support infrastructure. These enterprises benefit from a platform that promotes global expansion and cross-border reach. SPC has also diversified licensing options to include e‐commerce, cybersecurity, AI, biotech and robotics, reflecting its ambition to cater for a wide range of creative and technological ventures.

Yet SPC has not been without critique. Some business owners on public forums have expressed frustration over service quality and administrative delays during setup. One Reddit user described licences issued“once you get the hang of things” albeit noting initial frustrations, while another labelled the free zone as“incredibly frustrating to deal with” but acknowledged smooth operation post-launch. These mixed reviews highlight areas for SPC to improve consistency in customer experience and operational support.

Despite these occasional criticisms, SPC remains a top choice for entrepreneurs and SMEs. An MoU with Amazon UAE in August 2024 aims to aid free zone businesses in scaling digitally and accessing Amazon's e‐commerce network. Additionally, partnerships with financial institutions like Mashreq Bank provide priority banking services and support to its licensees.

The second consecutive Great Place to Work certification confirms SPC's rising profile within Sharjah's broader economic ecosystem. It aligns with Sharjah's strategy to diversify its economy through nurturing creative, cultural and knowledge-based industries. Leadership at SPC points to this workplace accolade as affirming its role in attracting and retaining talent, as well as driving innovation in service delivery.

