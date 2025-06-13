Club In São Paulo To Host Arabian Afternoon

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – São Paulo's Esporte Clube Sírio , which was first founded by Arab immigrants, will host the Arabian Afternoon 2025 next Sunday (15). The program will include musical attractions with an Arab band, a photo and video exhibition showcasing the history and culture of the peoples of the region, and performances of dabke, belly dance, and theater starting at 4 p.m.

Also taking place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be the Arabian Fair, featuring coffee grounds reading, Arabic calligraphy, and the sale of sweets and artifacts. According to the club's press office, the event will be a celebration of the culture, tradition, and gastronomy of the Arab people. The initiative is organized by the Arab Cultural Directorate of Esporte Clube Sírio.

Admission is free, and the program is open to members and their guests.

Quick facts:

Arabian Afternoon 2025 and Arabian Fair

June 15, Sunday: Arabian Afternoon at 4 p.m.; Arabian Fair from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission, open to members and their guests

At Esporte Clube Sírio – Salão Nobre

Avenida Indianópolis, 1192, São Paulo, Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

