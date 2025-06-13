India Strengthens Specialty Chemical Capabilities With TDB-Backed Clearsynth Facility

MENAFN - KNN India)In a landmark initiative, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has extended financial support to Clearsynth Labs Limited for establishing a large-scale facility to manufacture deuterated reagents and building blocks.

This move aims to reduce India's reliance on imports and boost self-reliance in high-end chemical technologies.

Deuterated compounds, critical for pharmaceuticals, OLEDs, semiconductors, and fiber optics, are currently mostly imported into India.

Despite a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, Indian companies have limited capacity to produce isotope-labelled compounds.

The new facility, enabled by TDB's support, will allow Clearsynth to scale up indigenous production and serve both domestic and global markets.

This initiative aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions, aiming to position India as a global supplier of high-value specialty chemicals.

It also leverages a strategic agreement with the Heavy Water Board (HWB), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), ensuring long-term access to heavy water, a key input in deuterated compound production.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, stated,“This project positions India to capitalise on the expanding global market for deuterated compounds.”

Vijay Ambati, MD & CEO of Clearsynth Labs, emphasised the project's potential to meet stringent global standards at competitive prices.

The project is expected to strengthen indigenous production of isotope-labelled compounds, reduce import dependency and save foreign exchange, and foster innovation and create high-skilled jobs in R&D and manufacturing.

India is now well-placed to become a preferred sourcing hub for specialty isotopic chemicals.

