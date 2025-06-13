RJ: Most Of Diverted Flights Returned To Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) confirmed that most of the flights that were bound for Amman and were diverted have returned to Amman, noting that there are no Royal Jordanian flights from Amman.In addition to stating that two flights will leave for Amman tomorrow morning, it underlined that the majority of the previously planned Royal Jordanian flights to Jordan had resumed their itineraries to Amman.In light of the recent events, the airline declared that aircraft heading to Jordan have been temporarily halted or rerouted to other locations in order to maintain air safety and control air traffic.All travelers were advised by Royal Jordanian to use the website and Royal Jordanian app to check the status of their flights and the most recent information.In addition to thanking its customers for their cooperation and understanding, the RJ reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety and its intention to continue offering the greatest services possible in the face of these challenges.