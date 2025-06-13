403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RJ: Most Of Diverted Flights Returned To Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) confirmed that most of the flights that were bound for Amman and were diverted have returned to Amman, noting that there are no Royal Jordanian flights from Amman.
In addition to stating that two flights will leave for Amman tomorrow morning, it underlined that the majority of the previously planned Royal Jordanian flights to Jordan had resumed their itineraries to Amman.
In light of the recent events, the airline declared that aircraft heading to Jordan have been temporarily halted or rerouted to other locations in order to maintain air safety and control air traffic.
All travelers were advised by Royal Jordanian to use the website and Royal Jordanian app to check the status of their flights and the most recent information.
In addition to thanking its customers for their cooperation and understanding, the RJ reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety and its intention to continue offering the greatest services possible in the face of these challenges.
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) confirmed that most of the flights that were bound for Amman and were diverted have returned to Amman, noting that there are no Royal Jordanian flights from Amman.
In addition to stating that two flights will leave for Amman tomorrow morning, it underlined that the majority of the previously planned Royal Jordanian flights to Jordan had resumed their itineraries to Amman.
In light of the recent events, the airline declared that aircraft heading to Jordan have been temporarily halted or rerouted to other locations in order to maintain air safety and control air traffic.
All travelers were advised by Royal Jordanian to use the website and Royal Jordanian app to check the status of their flights and the most recent information.
In addition to thanking its customers for their cooperation and understanding, the RJ reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety and its intention to continue offering the greatest services possible in the face of these challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment