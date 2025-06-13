Iraqi Foreign Minister, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Repercussions Of Israeli Attack
Baghdad: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the latest repercussions of the Israeli attack on Iran early Friday morning during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Foreign Minister expressed Iraq's strong condemnation of the attack targeting Iran, affirming Iraq's solidarity with the Iranian government and people in confronting this dangerous escalation.
During the call, the two sides also discussed the details of the attack and assessed its impact.
The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that their countries have the right to respond and defend their sovereignty in a manner commensurate with the magnitude of the threat.
The statement noted that Iraq has filed an official complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli violation of Iraqi airspace, calling on the international community to take a firm stance against these repeated violations, given their direct threat to the security and stability of Iraq and the region.
The Iraqi Foreign Minister also called on the Iranian side to continue its dialogue with the United States, through Omani mediation, in order to reach solutions that contribute to calming the situation and bolstering security and stability in the region.
