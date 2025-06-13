Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, His Excellency the Prime Minister reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of the international law.

His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, stressing that Qatar will work with its partners at the regional and international levels to urgently stop the aggression against Iran and spare the region its disastrous repercussions on its security, safety, and stability.

His Excellency stressed that constructive dialogue between all parties remains the only way to defuse crises and resolve unsettled issues to consolidate security and sustainable peace in the region and the world.