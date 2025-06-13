Heimar Hf.: Expansion Of The Bond Series HEIMAR50 GB
HEIMAR50 GB is a green, inflation-linked bond series secured by the company's general security arrangement. The series matures on 20 August 2050, with principal repayments following a 30-year annuity schedule until maturity. Interest and principal payments are made quarterly, i.e. in February, May, August, and November each year. The bond carries a nominal interest rate of 2.477%, and the current outstanding nominal amount is ISK 14,420 million.
Bids were received in the total nominal amount of ISK 4,760 million, with yields ranging between 3.98% and 4.04%. It was decided to accept bids amounting to ISK 1,800 million at a yield of 3.99%.
Settlement of the transaction is scheduled for 24 June 2025. An application will subsequently be made for the new bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.
The prospectus, final terms, green framework, and other documents relating to the issuance of the above-mentioned bond series are available on the company's website at .
Íslandsbanki Securities handled the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.
For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, Chief Financial Officer
