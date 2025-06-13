Heavy Rainfall, Severe Windstorm Predicted In 20 Provinces
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Aviation has predicted heavy rainfall, lightning, strong windstorm and flooding in 20 provinces of the country today and tomorrow.
A statement from the ministry said heavy rainfall, lightning and flooding are expected in Badakhshan, Takhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Baghlan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-i-Pul, Bamyan, Ghazni, Ghor, Daikundi, and Maidan Wardak province and the Salang Pass today and tomorrow.
The rain in different places is expected to be 15 to 40 millimeters.
A severe windstorm could hit the northern, western, southern, eastern, and central provinces, including the Salang Pass, with a speed of 50 to 90 kilometers per hour.
ma
