Rekt--The Viral Crypto-Native, Zero Alc Sparkling Water With A Cult Following--Hits 7-Eleven Shelves For The First Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched as a crypto-native, consume-to-earn experiment, Rekt has quickly become one of the most buzzed-about brands in the non-alc space, moving over half a million cans across three drops, with its June 2025 online drop of 180,000 cans selling out in just 17 minutes worldwide. Blending physical product with digital culture, meme-fueled aesthetics, and Web3-powered loyalty, each can unlocks DRANK Points, the brand's rewards system that turns purchases and social activity into claimable $REKT Coin, exclusive digital collectibles, and deeper community status.

The retail debut arrives at a moment when non-alc is booming and Gen Z and millennial consumers are demanding better-for-you beverages with real personality. Rekt answers the call with bold flavors, an irreverent aesthetic, and a token-powered universe that rewards participation.

"Our goal wasn't to just launch a drink, it was to build an entirely new kind of brand," said Ovie Faruq, CEO and co-founder of Rekt Drinks. "By using Web3's 'community over consumer' mechanics and new-age finance, we're creating a loyalty loop that actually means something. It's fun, it's experimental, it's hyper-engaged, and now it will finally be on shelves in one of our most loyal communities in Southern California. We're also rolling out a special LA activation this month to reward our earliest supporters."

To celebrate its convenience store debut, Rekt is taking over three 7-Eleven locations across Los Angeles from June 19 to 21. The first 50 customers to snag a Rekt four-pack each day, retailing at $10, will score $REKT Coin worth approximately $100. The coins can be immediately claimed via QR code at checkout, with the ability to set up a crypto wallet with just one tap.

At the core of Rekt is the Rektguy NFT collection-a cult-favorite digital art project with a passionate, crypto-native community and high-profile holders including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Bassjackers, and Gary Vaynerchuk. Paired with $REKT Coin, a brand-focused cryptocurrency earned through product purchases and community engagement, these digital assets fuel a closed-loop ecosystem where fans become co-creators and customers become brand believers.

Whether crypto-curious or just thirsty, grabbing a can of Rekt is now a gateway into a world where memes meet mission, and every sip counts.

To learn more, visit rekt and follow along for updates on x/rektdrinks

About Rekt Brands Inc

Rekt Brands Inc is a consumer brand company at the forefront of culture, creativity, and community. Founded in 2023, the company blends real-world product innovation with web3-native storytelling and IP, building a vertically integrated ecosystem that includes physical beverages, digital collectibles, and community rewards.

Rekt's flagship product, Rekt Drinks, has sold over half a million cans worldwide within just 48 hours of sales, combining FMCG excellence with viral digital drops and web3-powered loyalty. The company also owns the Rektguy NFT collection and supports $REKT Coin, which fuels its community-driven growth engine.

Operating globally across North America, the UK, and Europe, Rekt Brands is building the blueprint for culturally relevant, digitally native consumer brands of the future.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE Rekt Drinks