Billions In Deals Reshaping The Cell And Gene Therapy Industry, Reports Kalorama Information
ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalorama Information, a leading publisher of life sciences market research, has released the highly anticipated third edition of its landmark report, Cell and Gene Therapy Market Deals: Investments, M&As, and Partnerships, 2021–2025 . This comprehensive analysis offers an in-depth look at the financial ecosystem fueling the explosive growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry - a market defined by breakthrough innovation, global competition, and evolving funding landscapes.
The report is released in two installments, with the first part available now, covering deals through Q4 2024. The second installment, included with purchase, will be released in Fall 2025 and cover activity through Q3 2025.
"Many categories of deals, such as collaborations, distribution/co-marketing, and manufacturing/supply chain, have shown a long-term pattern of growth," said Justin Saeks, senior market analyst at Kalorama Information. "And there's reason for optimism regarding continued investments. Cell and gene therapy-related companies have continued to receive huge amounts of investment."
Key Insights from the Report:
-
Over 2,000 CGT-related deals analyzed, with quarterly trends tracked from Q1 2021 to Q4 2024
Despite a tighter funding environment, 2024 investment reached an estimated $39 billion, with a sharp Q4 uptick
Top dealmakers include Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ginkgo Bioworks, Charles River, and Eli Lilly
Deal types covered: VC/PE, IPO/SPAC, licensing, tech transfer, acquisitions, supply chain partnerships, and more
Global perspective includes detailed breakdowns by region - North America, Europe, and APAC
Why This Matters Now
The CGT market is maturing fast, with fluctuating investment trends, growing deal diversity, and strategic partnerships becoming essential to survival. In 2023 and 2024, firms faced a contraction in available capital - from $73 billion in 2021 down to $35 billion in 2023 - yet collaborative and manufacturing partnerships have been on the rise. This suggests that dealmaking is evolving, not disappearing.
Who Should Purchase and Read This Report
This report is essential for:
-
Biotech and pharma execs seeking M&A or licensing opportunities
VC/PE investors tracking funding cycles and active biotech targets
Strategic planners and BD professionals looking to benchmark activity
Consultants, CROs, and CMOs aligning services with market needs
Regulatory and policy advisors assessing funding shifts and regional dynamics
Strategic Use Cases
-
Identify high-activity players and ideal partners for collaboration or acquisition
Benchmark funding rounds and valuations for startups or expanding companies
Inform R&D focus by tracking which technologies (e.g., CRISPR, AAV) are attracting deals
Support global expansion using regional deal patterns and emerging market trends
Strengthen regulatory preparedness by understanding the impact of policy shifts on financing
Companion Report Available
This report pairs with Kalorama's Cell and Gene Therapy Market Dynamics by Disease Type: Development, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024–2030 (4th Edition) - offering disease-area breakdowns of the CGT landscape in oncology, neurology, musculoskeletal, and beyond.
Get the Report
Download or purchase the report here :
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Deals: Investments, M&As, and Partnerships, 2021–2025 (3rd Edition)
Explore the companion report :
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Dynamics by Disease Type, 2024–2030 (4th Edition)
