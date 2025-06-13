Sarasota Medical Products, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years Of Innovation, Partnership, And Purpose In Medical Adhesives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sarasota Medical Products, Inc. is proud to celebrate its 15 years in the industry, marking a decade and a half of pioneering work in ostomy, wound care, and now skincare innovation.

Sarasota, Florida, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Sarasota Medical Products, Inc.









Sarasota Medical Products, Inc. (SMP), a veteran-owned innovator in the field of medical device adhesives, is proudly celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is a milestone that reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation, trusted partnership, and elevating the standard of care for patients worldwide.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Walter Francis Leise III, SMP began as an ambitious idea on paper, an MBA business plan, and a leap of faith away from corporate life. Today, the company stands as a recognized innovator in custom hydrocolloid development and wound, ostomy, and incontinence care, with a legacy of breakthroughs, partnerships, and purpose-driven growth.

The turning point in SMP's early days came unexpectedly on Christmas Eve in 2011. Dr. Leise was in the lab, frustrated by an adhesive formulation that didn't meet expectations. But inspiration struck the next morning.

“I realized the formulation could actually serve a completely different need,” he said.“It turned out to be perfect as a moldable gasket for ostomy patients. That moment really encapsulated what we now do: adapt, innovate, and listen to what patients need.” That adaptability became the cornerstone of SMP's success.

SMP closely works with partners to develop customized, premium adhesive solutions. Each formulation is created with patients in mind.“We're not a 'take it or leave it' company,” said Dr. Leise. SMP dwells on the philosophy that good products come from great partnerships. It only works with vendors who want to be partners, not just buyers. And the SMP team speaks to the patients constantly to hear them out, especially if something's not working, and constantly works on innovation. This commitment has led them to key acquisitions and brand expansions that reinforce SMP's standing in the market.







Cymed Micro Skin





In 2019, SMP acquired Cymed , a premium brand tailored for active patients. Employing micro skin, a breathable, ultra-thin, water-resistant adhesive dressing, Cymed empowers users to move freely, exercise, swim, and live without limits.“Cymed is for people who don't want to slow down,” said Dr. Leise.“It's one of the oldest names in ostomy care, and we're proud to carry it forward with next-gen improvements.”











Entrust Ostomy Care





In 2020, SMP acquired Entrust, now housed under its Fortis Medical Products division. Known for high-quality ostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy devices, Entrust was brought under the SMP umbrella during the COVID-19 crisis, preserving a trusted brand and giving it the operational strength to grow.

“With Entrust, the mission is trust,” said Dr. Leise.“Patients deserve to forget they've had a life-changing surgery. Our job is to make products so dependable and comfortable, their dignity and quality of life are never in question.”

Based in Florida, SMP maintains its U.S.-made advantage, allowing it to maintain cost-competitive pricing against Asian manufacturers, all while offering unmatched customization and quality. Innovations in process efficiency have further strengthened SMP's position. The company has developed proprietary methods that dramatically reduce labor requirements and production costs, without compromising product performance. These efficiencies enable SMP to keep prices low, expand globally, and reinvest in research and development, including groundbreaking ventures into antibacterial adhesives.

Looking ahead, SMP is launching a new brand, Ndur Healthcare, featuring a skincare line powered by natural ingredients like tallow, alongside anti-aging and acne care innovations. A major highlight is Magic Shields, a patented, FDA-approved, silver-free antibacterial hydrocolloid that kills MRSA and E. coli, reduces fungal infections, and supports wound healing. Magic Shields is designed to serve both skincare and wound care needs, showcasing SMP's expanding footprint in preventive health.

Over the past decade and a half, SMP has gone from a single formulation to hundreds of private-label products, serving more than 20 companies.“I'm proud we're still here,” said Dr. Leise.“It's easy to underestimate the grit it takes to survive and grow in this industry. But I believe in working hard every day so that when luck comes, we're ready for it.”

As Sarasota Medical Products celebrates this 15-year milestone, the company remains anchored in its mission: to empower patients to live confidently, comfortably, and with dignity, one innovative adhesive at a time.

Media Contact

Name: Rachel Crumbley

Email: ...

The content provided herein does not constitute medical advice. Any references to treatments, products, or services are not intended as endorsements. The company and its affiliates are not responsible for the accuracy, reliability, effectiveness, or correct use of information contained in this press release.



