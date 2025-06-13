Monument Capital Management Disposes Of Peachtree Place In Columbia, South Carolina
Final asset in Monument Opportunity Fund III sells for $15.1 millionMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monument Capital Management , an A-Rod Corp company and one of the country's premier fully integrated real estate investment firms, has announced the disposition of Peachtree Place, a 200-unit multifamily community located at 200 Berryhill Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
The property sold for $15.1 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Monument in the transaction.
Monument Real Estate Services, the sister company of Monument Capital Management, managed the asset throughout the hold period.
Peachtree Place features a mix of one- and two- bedroom garden-style apartments ranging from 735 to 1,056 square feet.
Under Monument's ownership, the property underwent several value-add enhancements including the development and lease-up of 20 new-build units with upgraded finishes and modern conveniences.
Located just minutes from downtown Columbia, Peachtree Place offers residents proximity to a wide range of dining, retail, and entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, and business center.
“Peachtree Place has been a standout asset in a growing Carolina market, and we're proud to have completed this chapter as part of our Monument Opportunity Fund III,” said Erin Knight, President of Monument Capital Management.“Our time in Columbia reinforces the Southeast's potential for long-term growth and value creation.
###
About Monument Capital Management
Monument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod Corp company, is one of the country's premier fully integrated real estate investment firms. Specifically targeting markets with a strong demand for workforce housing, MCM has acquired more than $1 billion of real estate assets across 16 states through opportunity funds and joint ventures. The organization strategically identifies assets in markets with attractive demographics at a deal size where competition is limited, and its seasoned team can immediately leverage its operational expertise. The firm has excelled at its mission of investing in real estate assets where it can add value and deliver superior, risk adjusted returns, while protecting capital and mitigating downside risks. For additional information, visit
Israel Kreps
Kreps PR & Marketing
786-374-3434
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment