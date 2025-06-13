Monument Capital Management Disposes Of Peachtree Place In Columbia, South Carolina

Final asset in Monument Opportunity Fund III sells for $15.1 million

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monument Capital Management , an A-Rod Corp company and one of the country's premier fully integrated real estate investment firms, has announced the disposition of Peachtree Place, a 200-unit multifamily community located at 200 Berryhill Road in Columbia, South Carolina.The property sold for $15.1 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Monument in the transaction.Monument Real Estate Services, the sister company of Monument Capital Management, managed the asset throughout the hold period.Peachtree Place features a mix of one- and two- bedroom garden-style apartments ranging from 735 to 1,056 square feet.Under Monument's ownership, the property underwent several value-add enhancements including the development and lease-up of 20 new-build units with upgraded finishes and modern conveniences.Located just minutes from downtown Columbia, Peachtree Place offers residents proximity to a wide range of dining, retail, and entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, and business center.“Peachtree Place has been a standout asset in a growing Carolina market, and we're proud to have completed this chapter as part of our Monument Opportunity Fund III,” said Erin Knight, President of Monument Capital Management.“Our time in Columbia reinforces the Southeast's potential for long-term growth and value creation.###About Monument Capital ManagementMonument Capital Management (MCM), an A-Rod Corp company, is one of the country's premier fully integrated real estate investment firms. Specifically targeting markets with a strong demand for workforce housing, MCM has acquired more than $1 billion of real estate assets across 16 states through opportunity funds and joint ventures. The organization strategically identifies assets in markets with attractive demographics at a deal size where competition is limited, and its seasoned team can immediately leverage its operational expertise. The firm has excelled at its mission of investing in real estate assets where it can add value and deliver superior, risk adjusted returns, while protecting capital and mitigating downside risks. For additional information, visit

