Expertpages, North America's Premier Directory Of Expert Witnesses Since 1995, Launches Exciting New How-To Series
"Since ExpertPages's founding in 1995," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, the Founder and CEO, "we have been at the forefront in providing essential data and information to assist Experts in managing their practices. Our library, certainly one of the profession's most comprehensive, has featured hundreds of articles and reports of critical importance, most notably our widely heralded Fees and Practices Survey Reports."
"We are excited," Goldsholle continued," to add David Coher to our distinguished list of authors with the publishing of 'When to Bring an Expert to Your Mediation and What to Do with Them' and look forward with much anticipation to the next title in the series."
Joining Goldsholle in the announcement, the author, David Coher, said, "With the growing trend of experienced litigators transitioning into mediation as a career shift, a series of articles exploring different dimensions of the trend seemed especially timely, given the current pressure on court dockets and client demand for less adversarial, more efficient resolution. I'm delighted to add my byline on ExpertPages, a site I have always admired and respected.”
The article can be read here...
About David Coher
David Coher is a mediator and arbitrator with Coher ADR, focused on resolving complex real estate and technology-related disputes. He draws on over two decades of experience as a California litigator and transactional attorney, with a particular emphasis on emerging tech and commercial real estate."
About ExpertPages
The original and premier online directory of expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1995, ExpertPages® links attorneys, law firms, and legal professionals to leading experts throughout North America. In addition to finding a remarkable list of highly credentialed experts, the site features free, comprehensive articles written on various law topics, timely blogs, and hands-on advice on working with attorneys.
About Advice Company
Founded by Gerry H. Goldsholle, a former federal trial attorney and later the President of a unit of MetLife, Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, has been widely lauded by the national press for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the internet. In addition to , its current portfolio includes and .
