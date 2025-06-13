Kathy Bloomgarden Wins PR Agency Leader At Campaign Agency Of The Year Global Awards

Bloomgarden has been at the helm of Ruder Finn as CEO since 2014. Under her leadership, Ruder Finn has reached many new frontiers, including launching the agency's China office, healthcare practice, and technology innovation hub rf. Bloomgarden has driven industry-leading growth and global expansion, pioneering the adoption of disruptive technologies. She has been at the forefront of AI strategies, shaping AI-ready data infrastructures, addressing LLM hallucinations, and bridging east-west divides in AI development. Within the past year, Bloomgarden established the RF AI Advisory Council and spearheaded the agency's newest LLM optimization offering rf. She convenes high-level dialogues on tech disruption and is a trusted voice in global leadership circles, including the World Economic Forum and Fortune's CEO Council. With her ability to anticipate trends and act decisively, Bloomgarden has made Ruder Finn a key partner for global clients navigating economic uncertainties, geopolitical tension, and technological disruption.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious honor from Campaign Global," said Bloomgarden. "We are at a transformative juncture for our industry, where the role of communications is crucial in driving the adoption of groundbreaking technologies on a global scale across industries. I am profoundly optimistic about our collective ability to work together, and for communications change-makers to fast-track innovation and create significant change."

This year's Campaign Agency of the Year Global Awards were held in London on June 12th, 2025.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace-with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit .

