Ranjay Sarda Named 40 Under 40 Honoree By Elite Business Awards: Building A Mission-Driven Global Talent Powerhouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ARM Group is thrilled to announce that, Co-Founder & CEO of, and Founder ofand, has been named ahonoree. The award recognizes outstanding young leaders who are driving transformation across industries-and few embody that better than Ranjay.

“Winning this award is not just a personal honor, but a testament to the team that believed in the crazy dream of making hiring more human-and more global,” said Ranjay.“We built this from the ground up, and we're just getting started.”

From architecting global workforce solutions to pioneering platforms with purpose, Ranjay's career reflects relentless grit, deep empathy, and a bold commitment to building companies that change lives.

Global Presence. Local Passion.

Founded with a mission to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, The ARM Group has rapidly scaled into a globally respected recruitment firm with hiring capabilities in 60+ countries and offices across India, the United States, and Europe .

From Boston to Bangalore , Sydney to San Jose , Munich to Mumbai , and Beijing to Baltimore , ARM's reach is international-but its mindset remains deeply personal.

“Our success isn't just about placements-it's about stories,” Ranjay explains.“Every candidate we help, every family we uplift-it fuels us to keep building.”

Workplace of the Future, Today

Inside The ARM Group, the culture is as progressive as its global reach. With 300% year-over-year growth , the company has become one of the fastest-growing recruitment firms in the world-powered by a team that is motivated, mission-driven, and having fun doing it.

What makes ARM stand out?



Unlimited PTO

ARMstice Day : An annual day off for employees to rest, reflect, or recharge

An inclusive, laughter-filled environment where ideas-and people-thrive

One of the best places to start your career : Early-career professionals are mentored, supported, and celebrated And don't just take our word for it- our Google Reviews say it all .



“We've built a company where people want to show up-not because they have to, but because they get to,” says Ranjay.“We lead with purpose, but we also lead with joy.”

The ARMor Code: More Than Just Values

At the core of The ARM Group's culture lies its unique ARMor Code , a set of values that drive every decision, every interaction, and every hire:



Ownership – Step up, stay accountable

Hustler Mentality – Relentless energy meets results

Positive Thinking – See solutions, not problems

Poise – Calm, clear-headed leadership Authenticity – Real people. Real conversations.



This values-first approach has built a strong, resilient, and connected workforce that delivers excellence around the world.

A Heart for Impact: Giving Back with Every Win

Ranjay's 40 Under 40 story isn't just about growth-it's about giving. As part of his mission, he donates a portion of The ARM Group's total revenue to Smile Train , a global nonprofit that provides life-changing cleft surgeries to children in need.

“So far, we've helped hundreds of kids smile,” Ranjay shares.“That's the most meaningful KPI I'll ever track.”

Beyond Recruitment: Reinventing the Future of Work

In addition to leading The ARM Group, Ranjay is also the founder of KARM Global , a people-focused technology platform often described as“LinkedIn and Tinder's purpose-driven baby.” He also leads The ARM Group of Properties , a growing venture that reimagines spaces where people live, work, and grow.

What ties all his ventures together? A simple belief: people deserve to thrive .

Join the Mission

As The ARM Group continues to scale, it's also hiring exceptional talent across functions. Whether you're an industry veteran or just starting out, this is your sign to jump in .

“If you're someone who wants to be part of a mission to help people find jobs and reshape lives,” says Ranjay,“reach out. Let's do something amazing-together.”

About The ARM Group

The ARM Group is a global recruitment and talent strategy firm with hiring capabilities in 60+ countries . Headquartered in the U.S. with offices in India and Europe , the company partners with organizations worldwide to deliver scalable, human-centric hiring solutions. Powered by the ARMor Code , fueled by a 300% growth engine, and committed to an employee-first culture, The ARM Group is redefining the world of recruitment-one placement, one smile at a time.

Media Contact:

...

The ARM Group



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





