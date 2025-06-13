LABOR BOARD ISSUES ANOTHER COMPLAINT AGAINST AMAZON

Teamsters Keep National Pressure on Corporate Giant

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Region 20 issued a complaint against Amazon over its illegal union-busting activity at the DCK6 facility in San Francisco. This marks another win for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in its ongoing battle against the two trillion-dollar company.

"Amazon Teamsters are securing victories on the ground and in the courts," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Workers will not back down, and we will continue to take on this behemoth of a company."

Recent NLRB rulings are making serious progress to hold Amazon accountable for its worker violations. The government's latest complaint seeks to force Amazon to rehire fired workers and ensure union supporters receive the raises, bonuses, and promotions they deserve.

The Teamsters continue to fight back against Amazon on multiple fronts. NLRB Region 20 issued another complaint against Amazon at the DCK6 facility in April to force the company to bargain with the Teamsters. Both complaints come on the heels of a historic holiday season strike in December. More than 100 workers in San Francisco joined Teamsters across the country for a nationwide unfair labor practice strike that brought national attention to abusive conditions at Amazon.

"Amazon tried every trick in the book to stop us from organizing a union and we succeeded anyway," said Ken Chu, an Amazon Teamster at DCK6. "Our warehouse is now a Teamsters shop. Our union is getting stronger while Amazon is being punished for its lawbreaking."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

