LABOR BOARD ISSUES ANOTHER COMPLAINT AGAINST AMAZON
Teamsters Keep National Pressure on Corporate Giant
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Region 20 issued a complaint against Amazon over its illegal union-busting activity at the DCK6 facility in San Francisco. This marks another win for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in its ongoing battle against the two trillion-dollar company.
"Amazon Teamsters are securing victories on the ground and in the courts," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Workers will not back down, and we will continue to take on this behemoth of a company."
Recent NLRB rulings are making serious progress to hold Amazon accountable for its worker violations. The government's latest complaint seeks to force Amazon to rehire fired workers and ensure union supporters receive the raises, bonuses, and promotions they deserve.
The Teamsters continue to fight back against Amazon on multiple fronts. NLRB Region 20 issued another complaint against Amazon at the DCK6 facility in April to force the company to bargain with the Teamsters. Both complaints come on the heels of a historic holiday season strike in December. More than 100 workers in San Francisco joined Teamsters across the country for a nationwide unfair labor practice strike that brought national attention to abusive conditions at Amazon.
"Amazon tried every trick in the book to stop us from organizing a union and we succeeded anyway," said Ken Chu, an Amazon Teamster at DCK6. "Our warehouse is now a Teamsters shop. Our union is getting stronger while Amazon is being punished for its lawbreaking."
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .
Contact:
Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]
SOURCE International Brotherhood of TeamstersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment