Irobot Debuts New Marketing Campaign Roomba®. Made For This

BEDFORD, Mass., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT ), a leader in consumer robots, is announcing the debut of a multi-platform marketing campaign, its first since 2023. Starting on June 16, television spots featuring the new tagline, "Roomba. Made for This," will begin airing in the U.S. on premium streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.

"This is more than just an ad campaign," said Athena Kasvikis, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, iRobot. "It's an acknowledgment of our legacy of developing innovative floor cleaning technology that helps make your life just a little easier. iRobot created this category more than thirty years ago. The ad showcases just how effective a Roomba is. It's also incredibly fun and engaging. We were made for this!"

Created by The Boathouse ( ), the new creative highlights Roomba's ability to handle any mess by putting it through a torture test in a room full of kids, a slime shooting volcano, a dog and a loaded ketchup bottle.

"We were so excited to be able to work with an iconic brand like iRobot," said Aram Rappaport, Founder and CEO of The Boathouse. "We wanted to showcase the Roomba doing what it does best – cleaning up in extreme conditions. Mission accomplished!"

Earlier this year, iRobot introduced a suite of technologically innovative Roomba vacuums and 2-in-1 vacuums and mops with advanced features, ranging from debris-compacting systems to extending and retractable dual-spinning mop pads. Additional new products are slated for introduction later this year.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit .

SOURCE iRobot Corporation

