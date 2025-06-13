HISENSE OWN THE MOMENT TOUR BRINGS SOCCER FAN EXPERIENCE TO MIAMI

From the Pitch to the Parking Lot: Hisense Immersive Soccer Experience Delivers Big Screens, Big Games and Big Prizes

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is bringing its nationwide "Own the Moment" Tour to select Miami retailer parking lots June 14 and 15, just in time for summer's biggest soccer showdowns.

As an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM , Hisense is hitting the road with a multi-city tour featuring soccer-inspired activations that invite fans to experience its latest home entertainment innovations. From interactive games and exciting giveaways to engaging brand experiences, the tour celebrates the spirit of the sport and its fans in key cities hosting FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM matches across the U.S.

"The Hisense Own the Moment Tour, alongside our partnership with FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, is our way of bringing fans closer to the high-speed action while showcasing how Hisense products elevate the game-viewing and home entertainment experience every day," said David Gold, president of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA.

Tour Highlights:



Big Games, Big Screens Zone: Enjoy archived footage and experience iconic FIFA moments on massive 100" Hisense ULED MiniLED TVs. With ultra-clear visuals, crisp audio, and smooth motion, it's the next best thing to stadium seats.

Gaming Lounge: Take your shot at victory by gaming on top-tier Hisense TVs-built for competitive performance with brilliant color, peak brightness, fast refresh rates, and immersive sound.

Chill Zone: Recharge with foosball and cold refreshments, kept perfectly chilled by Hisense Mini-Fridges and beat the heat with powerful Hisense AC units that deliver cool comfort even on the hottest match days.

Fan Engagement: Create your own AI-powered trading card, and take a walk through the ultimate pre-game player tunnel experience.

Ice-Cold Penalty Kick Challenge: Prove your precision under pressure with this thrilling shot-on-goal challenge. Can you keep your cool in the clutch? Giveaways: Guests who level-up their game and take risks for rewards can score exclusive Hisense swag – from t-shirts and magnets to FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM tickets and retailer gift cards.

Bonus Local Highlight:

Miami Bar Takeover: Duffy's Sports Grill in North Miami Beach hosts an epic match-day moment with a 100" Hisense TV viewing experience complete with your favorite influencers who will be on-site capturing all the excitement and giving fans the chance to win big with the #100PercentMatch sweepstakes.

To learn more about the Hisense Own the Moment Tour and to find additional tour stops near you, visit .

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

