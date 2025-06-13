BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Curevac N.V. (Nasdaq - CVAC), Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American - KNW), Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American - SOAR), Heliogen, Inc. (OTC - HLGN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq - CVAC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CureVac will be acquired by BioNTech SE (Nasdaq – BNTX). Each CureVac share will be exchanged for approx. $5.46 in BioNTech ADSs, resulting in an implied aggregate equity value for CureVac of approx. $1.25 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, CureVac shareholders are expected to own between 4% and 6% of BioNTech. The investigation concerns whether the CureVac Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American - KNW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Know Labs will be acquired by Goldeneye 1995 LLC (“Buyer”), an affiliate of fintech investor, entrepreneur, and former Ripple Chief Risk Officer, Greg Kidd. Buyer will acquire that number of shares of the Company's common stock obtained by dividing (i) the sum of 1,000 Bitcoin and a cash sum to retire existing debt, redeem outstanding preferred equity and provide additional working capital, by (ii) the per share purchase price of $0.335. The investigation concerns whether the Know Labs Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American - SOAR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Volato Group will merge with M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i Global”) (OTC - MTWO). M2i Global will receive common shares of Volato Group stock such that M2i Global will own approximately 90% of the total shares of common stock of Volato. The investigation concerns whether the Volato Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company's shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at .

Heliogen, Inc. (OTC - HLGN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Heliogen will be acquired by Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo Energy”). Upon the closing of the transaction, Heliogen's securityholders will receive shares of Zeo's Class A common stock valued at approximately $10 million in the aggregate, based on a Zeo Class A common stock price of $1.5859 per share, and subject to an adjustment mechanism based on Heliogen's net cash at the closing. The investigation concerns whether the Heliogen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at . ,

