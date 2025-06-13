Taos Ski Valley Promotes John Kelly To CEO

Kelly to steer resort's long-term vision of elevating the guest experience, David Norden to become chairman of the board

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley today announced that John Kelly has been promoted to chief executive officer (CEO), and the resort's current CEO, David Norden, will become Chairman of the Board. The move is part of a planned succession that ensures Taos' long-term commitment to elevating the guest experience, supporting the local community, staying true to its B Corp values, and retaining its 70-year legacy of delivering a pure mountain escape.

Kelly has been a leader at the resort since 2015, most recently as its chief operating officer. During his decade at Taos Ski Valley, Kelly has overseen on-mountain and base area operations, skier services, and managed all day-to-day operations. Additionally, Kelly embodies Taos Ski Valley's unwavering dedication to creating a world-class guest experience while remaining true to the original Taos culture and legacy. Kelly has lived in Taos for 10 years with his wife and two children.

"John has dedicated himself to this community, our staff, and the skiing industry, and I am extremely confident he is the right person to manage Taos Ski Valley's long-term future," said Norden. "We will continue to execute on the goal to be better, not bigger, and John's expertise is critical to delivering on that vision."

"Since the resort was built 70 years ago by Ernie and Rhoda Blake, it's become a global icon of big mountain skiing while still retaining its independence and authenticity," said Kelly. "It's an honor to be appointed CEO of this storied resort and to lead it forward for a new generation of skiers and outdoor enthusiasts."

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the essence of the outdoors and inspired to make memories that last a lifetime.

Taos Ski Valley was the world's first Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit

