U.S. Packaged Salads Market Study 2020-2025 With Strategic Investment Opportunities To 2030

The "United States Packaged Salads Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Packaged Salads Market was valued at USD 6.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.70 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.80%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for convenient, nutritious, and ready-to-eat meal solutions.

As consumers increasingly adopt healthier lifestyles, packaged salads have emerged as a preferred choice for quick meals and snacks. The availability of pre-washed, pre-cut vegetables and protein-rich add-ons meets both time-saving and dietary needs, making these products especially popular among working professionals, students, and health-conscious individuals.

Key Companies Profiled: BrightFarms, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Earthbound Farm, Eat Smart (Curation Foods), Missionero, Gotham Greens Holdings, PBC, Mann Packaging Co., Inc., Bonduelle, Fresh Express, Inc., VegPro International, Inc.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand for Convenience and Healthy Eating Options: The rising inclination toward convenient and nutritious food choices is a key driver of the U.S. packaged salads market. Consumers with busy schedules are seeking ready-to-eat solutions that offer health benefits without the need for meal preparation. Packaged salads cater to this need by providing a quick, nutritious option enriched with fresh vegetables and protein additions such as grilled chicken or plant-based alternatives. According to recent data, 73% of U.S. consumers purchase packaged salads for convenience, while 55% prioritize health benefits. Additionally, the growing popularity of clean-label and organic salads is further stimulating demand as consumers opt for minimally processed, preservative-free food products.

Key Market Challenge

Short Shelf Life and Perishability of Fresh Produce: A critical challenge in the packaged salads market is the limited shelf life of fresh produce, which is prone to spoilage and quality degradation. The absence of artificial preservatives, combined with the delicate nature of leafy greens, makes these products highly perishable. Maintaining product freshness across the supply chain requires robust cold chain logistics, increasing operational complexity and costs. Even with advancements such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), retailers often experience elevated levels of waste due to unsold expired products. This issue discourages bulk buying among consumers and requires ongoing investment in preservation and logistics innovation to minimize spoilage and waste.

Key Market Trend

Rise of Organic and Clean-Label Products: A major trend shaping the U.S. packaged salads market is the growing consumer demand for organic and clean-label offerings. Health-focused buyers are paying closer attention to product ingredients, favoring salads made without artificial preservatives, pesticides, or synthetic chemicals. This has driven growth in organic packaged salads as consumers become more concerned about food safety, sustainability, and nutritional quality. Manufacturers are adapting by securing organic certifications, using non-GMO ingredients, and emphasizing transparency in sourcing. Furthermore, clean-label claims and minimal processing have become key differentiators, particularly among millennial and Gen Z consumers who value natural, wholesome food choices.

Report Scope

In this report, the United States packaged salads market has been segmented into the following categories:

United States Packaged Salads Market, By Product:



Vegetarian Non-Vegetarian

United States Packaged Salads Market, By Type:



Packaged Greens Packaged Kits

United States Packaged Salads Market, By Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

United States Packaged Salads Market, By Region:



South

Midwest

West Northeast

