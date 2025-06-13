Crisis & Change Communications Strategies: Join Industry Experts For Practical Insights & Tools To Navigate Change, Online Training Course (August 14Th, 21St And 28Th 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the Crisis & Change Communications Strategies 3-part virtual series to master crisis response, change navigation, and leadership alignment. Gain insights from industry experts, enhance strategic communication skills, and earn a certificate. Sessions on August 14, 21, 28, 2025. Sign up today!

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crisis & Change Communications Strategies: Best Practices for Today (August 14-28, 2025)" online training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the transformational Crisis & Change Communications Strategies 3-part virtual certificate series. In today's rapidly evolving landscape, communication professionals face increased demands with limited time and significant consequences. Your ability to effectively manage crises, drive organizational transformation, and overcome employee resistance can dictate the success or failure of your initiatives. This series is designed to elevate your skills in crafting high-impact messaging, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring leadership alignment during critical moments.

Invaluable insights await as industry experts share their knowledge. Collaborate with peers to refine your communication arsenal and enhance your ability to:



Respond rapidly and effectively to evolving crises

Navigate mergers, layoffs, leadership shifts, and restructuring

Align internal and external messaging under pressure

Build employee trust during change

Manage reputational risks across digital channels

Craft resilient, human-centered communication strategies Compare strategies with industry standards

Key Benefits of Attending:



Gain exclusive access to practical presentations featuring real-world crisis and change communication strategies from leading professionals

Engage in interactive virtual sessions

Certificate of attendance f or CEUs

Benefit from comprehensive instruction on leading change and managing crises with clarity, speed, and impact Opportunity to have your questions answered on navigating organizational disruption, resistance, and reputation risk through expert-led discussions

Schedule:



Thursday, August 14, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, August 21, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET Thursday, August 28, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Don't miss this opportunity to refine your crisis and change communication skills and equip yourself with tools essential for navigating today's high-stakes environment. Register now to secure your place in this essential training series.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:



Crisis Communicators

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience Risk Communicators

Course Agenda:

Session 1: August 14, 2025



Chairperson's Welcome

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Change That Sticks: Building a Communication Strategy That Guides, Aligns, and Inspires

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Communicating in Chaos



Marissa Padilla, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group

Jade Floyd, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group

Panel: Leading with Clarity: Communicating Through Organizational Change



Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications



Valerie Cashour Gallagher, Internal Communications - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society



Meghann Klein, Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International



Tricia Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company

Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Session 2: August 21, 2025



Chairperson's Welcome

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Taking The "Crisis" Out of Crisis Communication When It Matters Most

Gary MacNamara, Executive Director Public Safety & Government Affairs - Sacred Heart University

Merging Minds and Messages: How Discover Keeps Employees Engaged Through Change

Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communication - Discover

Beyond the Playbook: How One Team Aligned Values and Voices During a Crisis

Panel: Crisis Communication in Action: Leading with Clarity When It Matters Most



Tiffany Goetzinger, Associate Director, Internal Communications - NORC at The University of Chicago



Shaheen Solomon, Director of Public Affairs Chief Communications Officer - City of South Fulton



Rachel Day, Communications Consultant - Kaiser Permanente



Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications



Sunni Hemingsen, Communications Director - Mayo Clinic

Tim Keefe, Director, Internal Communications & Organizational Change Management - Brightspeed Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 3: August 28, 2025



Chairperson's Welcome

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Mastering the Art of Communication During Organizational Change

Andrea Riggs, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Communicating Change Compassionately - Keeping Employees Informed, Included, and Engaged

Kelly Ziesemer, Organizational Change Consultant - Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

Trust in Action: Strengthening Culture Through Disruption

Panel: The New Role of Comms: Building Trust in Uncertain Times



Stephanie Brandon, Director, EBS Strategy - FedEx



Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications



Hilary Young, Vice President, Advocacy & Philanthropy - Pioneer Human Services



Nick Karoglou, Vice President, Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs - ACI Worldwide

Aatif Khan, Director, Ratings Communications - S&P Global Ratings Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers



Gary MacNamara, Executive Director Public Safety & Government Affairs - Sacred Heart University

Stephanie Brandon, Director, EBS Strategy - FedEx

Tiffany Goetzinger, Associate Director, Internal Communications - NORC at The University of Chicago

Rachel Day, Communications Consultant - Kaiser Permanente

Hilary Young, Vice President, Advocacy & Philanthropy - Pioneer Human Services

Nick Karoglou, Vice President, Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs - ACI Worldwide

Kelly Ziesemer, Organizational Change Consultant - Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

Sunni Hemingsen, Communications Director - Mayo Clinic

Tim Keefe, Director, Internal Communications & Organizational Change Management - Brightspeed

Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communication - Discover

Valerie Cashour Gallagher, Internal Communications - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Meghann Klein, Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International

Marissa Padilla, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group

Jade Floyd, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group

Aatif Khan, Director, Ratings Communications - S&P Global Ratings

Tricia Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company

Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell

