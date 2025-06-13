Spark Fund One Launches Regulation A+ Offering To Bring Community-Focused Real Estate Investment To The Masses

Spark Fund One, launched by Vita Investments, has officially opened its Regulation A+ offering to the public

- Zeke Turner, CEONOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spark Fund One, a branded real estate investment vehicle created by industry leader Vita Investments, today announced the official launch of its Regulation A offering, opening the door for everyday investors to participate in high-demand, income-producing real estate-starting with as little as $500.View offering circular for more information.Spark Fund One is designed to democratize access to real estate sectors traditionally reserved for institutional investors, with a focus on senior living and flex industrial assets in growing, underserved markets across the Midwest. These sectors are poised for long-term demand, driven by demographic shifts, supply shortages, and structural economic trends.“We're not just building real estate-we're building solutions for America's aging population, small businesses, and investors who want to see their capital create both income and impact,” said Zeke Turner, Founder and CEO of Vita Investments.The fund is structured to target:8% annual preferred return, paid monthly2x–3x total return over 4–5 yearsExposure to real, tangible assets in recession-resilient sectorsSpark Fund One already has a pipeline of four pre-identified projects in Indiana and Ohio ready for capital deployment.The offering is being conducted under Regulation A+ and is managed by Texture Capital Inc., a FINRA-member broker-dealer and SEC-registered platform specializing in private securities.“This offering is about alignment-investors earning real returns from real assets that solve real problems,” said Kyle McDonald, CFO of Vita Investments.“We're bringing transparency, accessibility, and purpose to private real estate investing.”To learn more, view the full offering circular or invest today, visit:About Spark Fund OneSpark Fund One is a real estate investment vehicle focused on developing and acquiring high-demand real estate in sectors like senior living and flex industrial. Backed by Vita Investments and led by an experienced team with over $2B in development and acquisitions, Spark is committed to delivering both investor returns and community impact.While past performance informs our approach, future outcomes are not guaranteed.Review our Offering Circular, Convertible Bond Agreement, and Subscription Agreement for further details.This offering under Regulation A is being conducted through Texture Capital Inc. ("Texture"), a FINRA member broker-dealer. You can review the background of our broker-dealer and our investment professionals on FINRA's BrokerCheck here. Texture Capital Inc. is a member of SIPC and explanatory brochures are available upon request by contacting SIPC at (202) 371-8300. Texture is the Broker of Record and Placement Agent for this offering and is not an affiliate of nor connected with the Issuer. Texture conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity, and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer and ensures they are a registered business in good standing. Texture should NOT be relied upon to have validated or approved the information provided by the Issuer or the Issuer itself. Texture may direct applicants to specific sections of the Form 1-A to locate information or answers to their inquiry but does not opine or provide guidance on Issuer-related matters. Please review Texture's Customer Relationship Summary and their Compensation Disclosure. Please review our Risk Disclosure.Private securities offerings are not registered with the SEC and are considered highly speculative. These securities are neither approved nor disapproved by the SEC or any other federal or state agency, nor has any regulatory agency endorsed the accuracy or adequacy of these investment opportunities or any offer or solicitation made to buy or sell the securities. An investment in private securities is speculative, involves a high degree of risk and may result in the loss of your entire capital contribution. Investors must be prepared to bear the economic risk of their investment for an indefinite period of time and be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. Potential investors are strongly advised to consult their legal, tax and financial advisors before investing.Texture Capital: The Business Continuity Plan | Privacy Policy | FINRA BrokerCheckPast performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product made reference to directly or indirectly in this offering will be profitable, equal to any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s).

