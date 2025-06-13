Seabob Rescue Puerto Rico Launches Bold Initiative To Modernize Aquatic Rescue Operations Across The Island

SEABOB RESCUE cuts response time, ensuring faster access to victims and safer outcomes for rescuers.

With world-class equipment and certified technicians, the company aims to transform water rescue responses throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

ISABELA , PUERTO RICO, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seabob Rescue Puerto Rico announces the launch of a new operational initiative focused on equipping emergency and public safety teams with next-generation water rescue technology . The initiative emerges in response to the alarming number of drownings reported annually on the island, highlighting the urgent need for faster, safer, and more effective rescue solutions.This milestone combines cutting-edge electric propulsion systems, ready-to-ship inventory, and a locally based technical team certified directly by SEABOB (Cayago) in Germany.“We're raising the standard for aquatic rescue on the island,” said Gabriela Agulló , CEO of Seabob Rescue Puerto Rico.“The SEABOB RESCUE is more than a device - it's a strategic tool that empowers responders to act quickly and decisively, even in the most challenging conditions.”Technology Built for Real-World RescueThe SEABOB RESCUE is engineered specifically for aquatic emergency response. Its compact, high-performance design allows professionals to reach victims faster, especially in areas where traditional methods fall short.Key features include:.Maximum speed of 12 mph above and below water..Adjustable operating depth up to 130 feet..Fully electric, emission-free operation..Low-maintenance system designed for frequent use..Compatibility with lights, cameras and rescue equipment..Durable, easy-to-use design for high-pressure environments.. Certified Local Support, Immediate DeploymentSeabob Rescue Puerto Rico is led by a team of SEABOB-certified technicians with over 5 years of hands-on experience in diagnostics, repair, and field operations. The company operates as the exclusive certified service center for SEABOB RESCUE in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, ensuring local access to authorized maintenance and technical support.The company provides:.On-site service across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean..Customized training for rescue and emergency personnel..7-day-a-week technical availability..Immediate equipment delivery from local inventory.SEABOB RESCUE has already been adopted by emergency response teams across Europe and the United States, with successful rescue operations reported. These real-world results demonstrate the equipment's reliability and effectiveness in high-pressure situations. Now, it's time for Puerto Rico to join this wave of innovation and equip its responders with the same cutting-edge tools to protect lives on our coasts.The company is currently engaging with municipalities, emergency response agencies, hotels, and coastal organizations to integrate SEABOB RESCUE units into frontline operations.“Our goal is simple: every second matters in a rescue -and now, responders have the tools to make those seconds count,” added Agulló.Learn more at

