Balfour Celebrates Amazing Yearbook Delivery Season Across North America With Schools And Universities

Industry-Leading Delivery Performance, Advanced Technology, and Exceptional Yearbook Adviser Reviews Mark a Standout 2025 for Balfour & Co. Yearbooks

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Balfour & Co., a leader in student achievement products and services across North America, proudly celebrates a flawless start to the yearbook delivery season. With nearly 100% of books delivered on time -and many arriving weeks ahead of schedule, with unmatched quality-Balfour is setting the standard for speed, quality, and customer satisfaction this year.

This strong Yearbook season highlights Balfour's unwavering commitment to excellence, advanced technology, and dedication to putting schools and students first.

"At Balfour, we're committed to delivering not only the best quality yearbooks but also the best yearbook experience," said Ryan Esko , CEO of Balfour & Co. "We made a significant investment of tens of millions of dollars in our new cutting-edge printing and technology, and our customers are now seeing those unmatched benefits with the quality they deserve to celebrate their year."

Innovation Driving Flawless Results

Balfour's 2025 deliveries are powered by major investments and industry-leading technology designed to deliver an unmatched yearbook experience.



Balfour Vivid Print® : Featuring 2400 DPI and 220 LPI for brilliant color and crystal-clear image quality-over 60% better than traditional offset printing. Balfour Vivid Print is made possible by Balfour's new, state-of-the-art yearbook publishing facility , built to deliver the highest quality product and industry-leading sustainability through water-based inks and a zero-waste page printing process .

Convenience with Facial Recognition AI and Front-to-Back printing : Integrated into the Balfour Vivid Print® system, this advanced technology automatically organizes and tags student images, saving schools time and ensuring every student is recognized. Balfour's new technology also utilizes the new front-to-back printing for yearbooks with no interim deadlines for content.

ENCORE yearbook software : Balfour's easy-to-use drag-and-drop design platform streamlines the yearbook creation process for students and advisers. EZ Pix : A simple tool that allows school communities to easily contribute photos for a more complete yearbook story.

Advisers and Families Applaud Speed and Quality

School communities are already praising Balfour's delivery speed and product excellence:

" THAT'S CRAZY!!!!! SO FAST!!! THAT NEW FACTORY!!!!!...OMG!!!!!! THANK YOU!!!!!! happy tears. "

- Yvette F., NBCT Media Specialist, Sheridan Technical High School – Fort Lauderdale, FL

" We finalized our book on March 14. Books were delivered yesterday-March 26!!!! These books-the quality is superior to any I have ever seen. The color and the pages-chef's kiss! Way to turn it around, Balfour! Kudos. "

- Susannah N., Bedford Junior High – Bedford, TX

" I submitted our books on 3/3 and they arrived today! (03/26)... figured everyone would like to know how quickly things are moving right now! "

- Kati W., Burkburnett Independent School – Burkburnett, TX

" Another great delivery! We submitted on March 20th and our books arrived on April 11th! ... I know our parents will be so happy with this book. "

- Corry B., Parent and PTA Member, Rennell Elementary School – Cypress, TX

"The world of publishing and journalism at large is changing more now than ever, but one aspect is constant for my young journalists and myself (as the advisor)... Balfour. This company continues to provide customer service and quality in every fiber of their company. We are truly grateful for this partnership."

– Leah G., Yearbook Adviser, Episcopal School of Jacksonville – Jacksonville, FL

" The color richness really pops off the pages & graphics REALLY catch the eye"

–Patricia C., Yearbook Adviser, Sebring High School – Highlands County, FL

" Balfour really stepped up their game this year. We have always been happy with the quality of the yearbook Balfour produced for us, but this year, the printing is amazing. Vivid, clear and practically perfect in every way. Thank you for another great year!"

– Brian L., Yearbook Adviser, St Petersburg Christian School – St Petersburg, FL

The start of this year's flawless delivery season reaffirms Balfour's position as the go-to partner for schools seeking dependable timelines, exceptional quality, and unmatched innovation in yearbook creation.

About Balfour & Co.

Balfour & Co. is one of the largest commencement services companies in North America, recognized for its leadership in digital innovation and product quality. The company helps students and their families celebrate life's most meaningful moments with best-in-class products and unmatched service. Operating under trusted brands including Balfour® , GradImages® , UniversityPhoto® , Gaspard® , ArtCarved® , KeepSake® , and Taylor Publishing Company® , Balfour & Co. delivers high-quality class jewelry, premium school uniforms and apparel, industry-leading yearbooks, custom graduation caps and gowns, professionally designed announcements, and the most widely used commencement photography platform in North America.

With approximately 4,000 team members , Balfour & Co. combines personalized service, in-school delivery, and advanced digital tools to create a seamless, all-in-one graduation experience for schools, students, and families.

To learn more, visit Balfour and GradImages .

Contact:

Melissa Goodis

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Balfour & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED